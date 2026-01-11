IPO-bound Techno Paints appoints Sachin Tendulkar as brand ambassador. Details here

IPO-bound Techno Paints announced on January 10 that it has appointed Sachin Tendulkar as the brand ambassador for a period of three years. The company further said that it is looking to expand across the country.

Earlier in 2023, the company announced the appointment of film actor Mahesh Babu as its brand ambassador for two years.

“We are honoured to collaborate with one of the world's most iconic cricketers and Bharat Ratna, Sachin Tendulkar. We are looking forward to achieving bigger and greater things this year with expansion and IPO, and no one could have been a better ambassador or growth partner for us,” Techno Paints and Chemicals' Chairman, Akuri Srinivas Reddy, said.

Upcoming IPO: Techno Paints to file DRHP this year Techno Paints and Chemicals Chairman Akuri Srinivas Reddy told the media on Saturday that the company plans to file its DRHP in FY 2026–27, with the entire IPO process expected to be completed within the same financial year.

He added that the company aims to raise ₹500 crore through the public issue.

The company reported revenue of ₹210 crore in FY 2024–25 and expects it to rise to ₹450 crore in the current financial year. Reddy further stated that Techno Paints is targeting revenues of ₹2,000 crore by FY 2029–30.

He noted that the Indian paint industry, valued at around ₹90,000 crore, is growing at an annual rate of 5–9%. While global per capita paint consumption stands at 15 litres per year, India’s usage is significantly lower at just 4.5 litres, highlighting substantial domestic growth potential.

Techno Paints expansion plans Techno Paints manufactures decorative, industrial, and specialty paints, with a strong presence in special texture finishes and construction chemicals. The company offers a portfolio of over 3,000 decorative paint shades and operates a dedicated research and development centre in Hyderabad, along with a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility at Pashamylaram near the city.