IPOs 2022: Fund mobilisation halves to 57k cr; 2023 may be quieter

The war between Russia and Ukraine in February turned the environment bleak for investors, making the stock markets worldwide, including in India, nervous. To add to the misery, central banks across the globe raised interest rates to restrict the soaring inflation. This led to the squeezing of liquidity, which in turn disturbed the sentiment of the primary market, affecting the pricing of stocks and discouraging companies from opting for listing.

