IPOs deliver average 50% returns this year2 min read . Updated: 13 Sep 2022, 09:14 AM IST
There were only eight big-ticket IPO issues - with the over ₹20,500-crore LIC being the biggest but one of the worst performers
Despite the fall in share sales through initial public offers so far this year, these issues have given a good 50 per cent average returns, while the Sensex gained only 1.6 per cent, shows an analysis.