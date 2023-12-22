IPOs galore in 2023 despite initial hiccups

After a subdued start to the year, 2023 ended up being largely successful for Indian primary markets. More public issues hit Dalal Street compared to the previous year. However, funds mobilized through initial public offers (IPOs) were lower than in 2022. Issues saw impressive listing gains compared to last year, and rode on a healthy retail participation. The market is expected to remain buoyant next year, too, as issues worth ₹28,440 crore wait in the wings to tap the public markets.