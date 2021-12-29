IPOs had a record 2021. Now they are selling off like crazy

On the heels of soaring inflation, central banks signaled they will raise interest rates next year, prompting a broad selloff in technology stocks. The allure of many IPOs is that the companies can one day deliver big profits. But they also could flop. Higher available interest rates change the opportunity-cost calculus for investors who are betting on growth companies’ profits far into the future. When rates are near zero, it may make more sense to pay a premium for the potential of big future returns. When rates rise, the proposition becomes less appealing.