Diwali 2023: Seven mainboard IPOs expected this year post festive season
After Diwali, seven mainboard IPOs are expected, including Tata Technologies, Gandhar Oil Refinery, Fedbank Financial Services, IREDA IPO, Flair Writing Industries, Allied Blenders & Distillers, and Mukka Proteins.
Upcoming IPOs 2023: With many back-to-back mainboard initial public offerings (IPOs) open for subscriptions and other listings that investors witnessed this week, the Diwali week is off to a terrific start. Following Diwali, the IPO mania is expected to continue, with about seven mainboard IPOs anticipated before the year is over.
