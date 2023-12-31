IPOs in 2024: From Ola Electric to Firstcry here are 11 expected issues in the new year; check out the full list
IPO market in 2023: Overall 57 public issues were launched this year raising ₹49,437 crore as compared to 40 IPOs launched in 2022 raising ₹59,939 crore.
Despite a sluggish beginning in 2023, there was an increase in the number of public issues hitting Dalal Street compared to the preceding year. According to data by Chittorgarh, overall 57 public issues were launched this year raising ₹49,437 crore as compared to 40 IPOs launched in 2022 raising ₹59,939 crore.
