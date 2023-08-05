TVS Supply Chain Solutions IPO:

The initial public offering (IPO) of the supply chain logistics solutions provider will open on Thursday, August 10. TVS Supply Chain Solutions plans to raise ₹600 crore from the fresh issue as against ₹2,000 crore decided earlier. It cut the offer-for-sale (OFS) portion to 1.42 crore shares from 5.9 crore shares earlier planned. The anchor book will be open for a day on August 9. The company will finalise the basis of allotment on August 22 and the equity shares will be credited to the demat accounts of eligible allottees on August 23. TVS Supply Chain Solutions shares will be listed on stock exchanges on August 24. The company plans to utilise the fresh issue worth ₹600 crore to repay its debt and its subsidiaries’ TVS LI UK and TVS SCS Singapore and for general corporate purposes.