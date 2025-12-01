IPOs in December: Meesho, ICICI Prudential to Wakefit — 12 public offers worth ₹40,000 crore set to open this month

Upcoming IPOs: As many as 12 companies are set to hit the Indian primary market in the month of December 2025, looking to raise a cumulative ₹40,000 crore, as the IPO frenzy continues at full speed.

With three IPOs — namely Meesho, Aequs and Vidya Wire — set to open this week, the total funds raised from the primary market will swell to the highest ever, easily surpassing the ₹1,59,783.76 crore fundraise seen in 2024.

With several IPOs scheduled for December, the total fundraising in 2025 could touch ₹2 lakh crore, setting a new record for India's primary markets, Thomas Stephen, Head - Preferred, Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers, told PTI.

The strong IPO market trend signals strong investor appetite for fresh issues as they look to tap listing gay gains and bet on strong companies with long-term growth potential.

Upcoming IPOs in December Here's a look at some of the IPOs looking to hit the Indian stock market in December:

Meesho IPO SoftBank-backed Meesho is looking to raise ₹5,421 crore through an issue opening on December 3. The IPO comprises a fresh issue worth ₹4,250 crore and an OFS of 10.55 crore shares valued at ₹1,171 crore. The offer is priced in the range of ₹105-111 per share.

Aequs IPO At the same time, precision component maker Aequs' ₹922 crore IPO will also hit Dalal Street on December 3. The company is valued at over ₹8,300 at the upper end of the price band of ₹18-124 per share.

Vidya Wires IPO Vidya Wires' ₹300 crore public offering would be available for subscription from December 3 to December 5. Winding and conductivity products producer Vidya Wires has set a price range of ₹48-52 per share, valuing the company at ₹1,100 crore at the upper end of the issue.

Wakefit Innovations IPO Home and furnishings company Wakefit Innovations will launch its IPO on December 8 to raise around ₹1,400 crore. The company's public offering is a combination of a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to ₹377.1 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 4.67 crore shares by the selling shareholders. The company is yet to announce the price band, while the PTI report pegs issue size at ₹1,400 crore.

ICICI Prudential AMC IPO As per media reports, ICICI Prudential AMC has received Sebi nod for the IPO, with the company looking to raise ₹10,000 crore. India's second-largest AMC by funds under management may launch the share sale in the second half of December.

Other IPOs As per the PTI report, some other mega offerings planned for December include — Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions ( ₹5,200 crore), Fractal Analytics ( ₹4,900 crore) and Juniper Green Energy ( ₹3,000 crore).

Meanwhile, Manipal Payment, Kanodia Cement, Corona Remedies, Milky Mist, Amagi Media Labs, Nephrocare Health Services, Veeda Clinical, LCC Projects, Waterways Leisure, KSH International, Skyways Air Services, Ardee Engineering, PNGS Reva Diamond, and CIEL HR Services are some of the companies looking to hit the Indian primary market between December and January, as per the PTI report.

Blockbuster year for IPOs The year 2025 has been a blockbuster year for IPOs, with the total fundraising hitting the highest ever. So far, till November, 93 companies have already hit the Indian primary market, raising ₹1,54,056 crore so far. A total of 91 companies raised funds from the primary market last year.

Tata Capital was this year's biggest IPO with a ₹15,512 crore fundraise. Meanwhile, LG Electronics, Lenskart, Groww and HDB Financial and were among other marquee names that have already floated share sales this year.

(With inputs from PTI)