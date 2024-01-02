IPOs in India: Are there cycles or windows for public issues?
The boom period of many initial public offerings (IPOs) being played out in FY01 and then in FY06, with the in-between years being a struggle with deals drought, made all of us tout that IPOs are cyclical events and that there are windows of opportunity.
From the time I started my career in the late 90s, I have witnessed gyrations as demonstrated below. The boom period of many initial public offerings (IPOs) being played out in FY01 and then in FY06, with the in-between years being a struggle with deals drought, made all of us tout that IPOs are cyclical events and that there are windows of opportunity. However, the last few years have seen this curve becoming smoother and except for an additional surge in FY22 we are seeing a steady IPO market with about 50-60 IPOs a year. And as the deal sizes have increased from an average of Rs. 240 crore at the start of the millennium to the current average of Rs. 1,270 crore, the market has become 3x bigger and is growing well.
