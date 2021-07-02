List of major upcoming IPOs this month. Details here

After some five companies that launched their offerings in the previous month, July is set to be the busiest month in terms of IPOs as many as eleven companies are in the list to launch their issues with the aim to raise around ₹24,000 crore. Companies like Glenmark Life Sciences, Utkarsh Small Finance Bank, Seven Islands Shipping are expected to hit the IPO market this month.

