IPOs in November 2025: Groww IPO, boAt IPO, PhysicsWallah IPO among 5 most-awaited issues this month; check full list.

The buzz in the primary market is expected to persist as several prominent companies are gearing up to launch their highly anticipated IPOs. According to media reports, the market is likely to witness public issues totaling around ₹76,000 crore.

Leading the pack are industry heavyweights such as ICICI Prudential AMC, Groww, Pine Labs, and Physics Wallah, alongside several mid-cap and renewable energy companies gearing up for their market debut.

This surge in IPO activity coincides with upbeat investor sentiment — as both the Sensex and Nifty have climbed over 5 per cent in October — creating a favorable window for firms aiming for strong subscriptions and impressive listing gains.

Here are 5 most-awaited upcoming IPOs in November 2025 -

5 most-awaited IPOs in November 2025

Pine Labs IPO Pine Labs IPO will open for subscription on November 7 and will close on November 11. The issue comprises of fresh issue of ₹2,080 crore and offer for sale of 8.23 crore shares.

Groww IPO Groww IPO is all set to hit the primary market on November 4 and will remain open till November 7. The Groww IPO is a book-built issue totaling ₹6,632.30 crore, comprising a fresh issue of 10.60 crore shares worth ₹1,060 crore and an offer for sale of 55.72 crore shares amounting to ₹5,572.30 crore.

boAt IPO Indian electronics brand boAt, a leading player in the consumer audio space, is gearing up to launch its IPO in November. After receiving SEBI approval in September, the company plans to issue fresh shares worth ₹1,200 crore, along with a partial offer for sale (OFS).

PhysicsWallah IPO Indian online learning platform Physicswallah is reportedly close to launching an initial public offering (IPO) that could raise around ₹3,820 crore, according to media reports.

ICICI Prudential AMC IPO ICICI Prudential AMC, India’s largest mutual fund house, is reportedly preparing to launch a ₹10,000 crore IPO in November. The company, jointly owned by ICICI Bank (51 per cent) and Prudential PLC (49 per cent), caters to more than 1.46 crore customers across the country.