IPOs next week: 2 issues to remain open, 7 new SME companies to make stock market debut
Two SME issues, Kay Cee Energy & Infra Ltd and Kaushalya Logistics Ltd, which opened last week, will remain open for bidding.
The primary market will take a breather after witnessing a bustling month of December with no new issues to open in the coming week. Around seven new SME companies will make their stock debut on the exchanges in the coming week
