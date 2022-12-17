IPOs next week: 2 public issues worth ₹1,975 crore set to hit primary markets2 min read . Updated: 17 Dec 2022, 07:48 AM IST
- KFin Technologies IPO will open on Monday and it will remain open till Wednesday next week
IPO next week: Ahead of ushering in new year 2023, two initial public offerings (IPOs) proposed for listing on BSE and NSE are going to hit primary markets next week. Two IPOs that are going to open next week are Elin Electronics Ltd and KFin Technologies. Both companies together aims to raise ₹1,975 crore from its public offer. KFin Technologies IPO will open on 19th December 2022 i.e. on Monday next week whereas subscription for Elin Electronics IPO will open on 20th December 2022 i.e. on Tuesday.
