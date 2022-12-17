IPOs next week: 2 public issues worth 1,975 crore set to hit primary markets

Elin Electronics IPO: The public issue worth ₹475 crore is going to open on 20th December 2022 i.e. on Tuesday next week and it will remain open till 22nd December 2022. So, Elin Electronics IPO subscription date is from 20th to 22nd December 2022. The promoters of the company aims to raise ₹475 crore from this public offer out of which ₹175 crore is expected from issuance of fresh shares. Rest ₹300 crore is reserved for OFS (offer for sale). So, ₹175 crore of the net proceeds will go to the company's account. The public issue is proposed for listing on BSE and NSE and expected listing date of the public issue is 30th December 2022.