IPOs next week: 3 companies to launch share sale. Key details2 min read . Updated: 04 Nov 2022, 12:49 PM IST
- Three companies will be launching their initial share sales next week
As the IPOs rush continues since last month, three more companies will be launching their initial share sales next week. Five Star Business Finance, Archean Chemical, and Kaynes Technology are the three firms whose initial public offerings (IPOs) will be opening for public subscriptions on November 7, 9 and 10, respectively.