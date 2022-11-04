As the IPOs rush continues since last month, three more companies will be launching their initial share sales next week. Five Star Business Finance, Archean Chemical, and Kaynes Technology are the three firms whose initial public offerings (IPOs) will be opening for public subscriptions on November 7, 9 and 10, respectively.

IPOs next week -

Five Star Business Finance: NBFC Five Star Business Finance's ₹1,960 crore's issue will open on November 9 till November 11. The price band for the issue is fixed at ₹450 per share to ₹474 per share.

The IPO is entirely an offer for sale (OFS) of shares to the tune of ₹1,960 crore by existing shareholders and promoter group entities, according to the red herring prospectus (RHP).

Five Star Business Finance provides secured business loans to micro-entrepreneurs and self-employed individuals, each of whom is largely excluded by traditional financing institutions.

Archean Chemical: Specialty chemical manufacturer Archean Chemical Industries Ltd's issue will open for subscription on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 and conclude on Friday, November 11. The company has fixed a price band of ₹386 to ₹407 per share for its initial share sale.

The issue will comprise of issuance of fresh equity shares worth ₹805 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 1,61,50,00 equity shares by existing promoters and shareholders.

Archean Chemical Industries is a leading manufacturer of specialty marine chemicals in India, and is focused on producing and exporting bromine, industrial salt, and sulphate of potash to customers around the world.

Kaynes Techology: The initial share sale will be launched on Thursday, November 10, 2022 and close on Monday, November 14, 2022. The company has fixed a price band of ₹559 to ₹587 per share.

The issue consists of issuance of fresh equity shares worth ₹530 crore whereas existing shareholders and promoters will offload 55,84,664 equity shares via offer for sale (OFS).

Incorporated in 2008, Kaynes Technology is a leading end-to-end and IoT solutions-enabled integrated electronics manufacturing company. It provides conceptual design, process engineering, integrated manufacturing for players in the automotive, industrial, aerospace and defence, outer-space, nuclear, medical, railways, Internet of Things (IoT), Information Technology (IT) and other segments.