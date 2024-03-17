The primary market is set to breathe a sigh of relief in the coming week as no new initial public offerings (IPO) is scheduled to open in the mainboard segment and only three new public issues will open for subscription, following a particularly busy week.

Last week, two mainboard IPOs Popular Vehicles & Services and Krystal Integrated Services opened with the target to raise ₹901 crores. Meanwhile, three companies got listed during the week R K SWAMY, JG Chemical and Gopal Snacks.

“Rise of the domestic capital, flourishing Indian entrepreneurship, improving governance, diligent institutional investors are among reasons likely to keep the IPO market ticking in 2024," said Mahavir Lunawat, Managing Director, Pantomath Capital Advisors Pvt. Ltd.

Commenting on the IPO market in 2024, Arvinder Singh Nanda, Senior Vice President, of Master Capital Services Ltd, said, “The Primary market is set to remain super busy in 2024 as well as many mainboard and SME IPOs are opening for subscription. In 2023, overall 57 IPOs were launched raising around ₹49,437cr. The momentum of the IPO is expected to continue this year as well with bigger deals. Investors are eager to tap stock market ahead of general elections. Sentiment towards new-age companies has improved as well. Large number of innovative and exciting IPOs are in queue. Keeping in mind India’s strong economic growth, there is still a sweet spot from the perspective of investment in India. The factors which are likely to keep IPO market robust in 2024 could be rise in domestic capital, governance improvement, flourishing Indian entrepreneurship, favourable government policies with FDI support, diligent institutional investors etc."

Here's a list of IPOs that will remain open next week for subscription -

Chatha Foods IPO

Chatha Foods IPO opens for subscription on March 19, 2024 and closes on March 21, 2024. The SME IPO is a book built issue of ₹34 crores and is entirely a fresh issue of 59.62 lakh shares.

The IPO price band has been fixed at ₹53 to ₹56 per share. Indorient Financial Services Ltd is the book running lead manager of the Chatha Foods IPO, while Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd is the registrar for the issue. The market maker for Chatha Foods IPO is Alacrity Securities.

Omfurn India FPO

Omfurn India FPO opens for subscription on March 20, 2024 and closes on March 22, 2024. The SME IPO is book built issue of ₹27 crores and is entirely a fresh issue of 36 lakh shares.

Omfurn India FPO price band is set at ₹71 to ₹75 per share. Gretex Corporate Services Limited is the book running lead manager of the Omfurn India FPO, while Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the registrar for the issue. The market maker for Omfurn India FPO is Gretex Share Broking.

Vishwas Agri Seeds IPO

Vishwas Agri Seeds IPO opens for subscription on March 21, 2024 and closes on March 26, 2024. It is a fixed price issue of ₹25.80 crores. The issue is entirely a fresh issue of 30 lakh shares.

The SME IPO has set the price band of the upcoming IPO at ₹86 per share. Isk Advisors Pvt Ltd is the book running lead manager of the Vishwas Agri Seeds IPO, while Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the registrar for the issue. The market maker for Vishwas Agri Seeds IPO is Sunflower Broking.

KP Green Engineering IPO

KP Green Engineering IPO bidding opened for subscription on March 15, 2024 and will close on March 19, 2024. It is a book built issue of ₹189.50 crores and is entirely a fresh issue of 131.6 lakh shares.

KP Green Engineering IPO price band is set at ₹137 to ₹144 per share. Beeline Capital Advisors Pvt Ltd is the book running lead manager of the IPO, while Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the registrar for the issue. The market maker for KP Green Engineering IPO is Spread X Securities.

Enfuse Solutions IPO

Enfuse Solutions IPO bidding opened for subscription on March 15, 2024 and will close on March 19, 2024. It is a book built issue of ₹22.44 crores and is entirely a fresh issue of 23.38 lakh shares.

Enfuse Solutions IPO price band is set at ₹91 to ₹96 per share. Hem Securities Limited is the book running lead manager of the IPO, while Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the registrar for the issue. The market maker is Hem Finlease.

Enser Communications IPO

Enser Communications IPO bidding opened for subscription on March 15, 2024 and will close on March 19, 2024. The SME IPO is a fixed price issue of ₹16.17 crores and is entirely a fresh issue of 23.1 lakh shares.

The IPO price band has been set at ₹70 per share. Fast Track Finsec Pvt Ltd is the book running lead manager of the Enser Communications IPO, while Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd is the registrar for the issue. The market maker is B.N. Rathi Securities.

Krystal Integrated Services IPO

Krystal Integrated Services IPO bidding opened for subscription on March 14, 2024 and will close on March 18, 2024. It is a book built issue of ₹300.13 crores. The issue is a combination of fresh issue of 0.24 crore shares aggregating to ₹175 crores and offer for sale of 0.18 crore shares aggregating to ₹125.13 crore.

The IPO price band is set at ₹680 to ₹715 per share. Inga Ventures Pvt Ltd is the book running lead manager of the Krystal Integrated Services IPO, while Link Intime India Private Ltd is the registrar for the issue.

New Listings next week -

Pratham EPC Projects IPO: The allotment was finalized on Thursday, March 14, 2024. Pratham EPC Projects IPO will be listed on NSE SME on March 18, 2024.

Royal Sense IPO: The allotment was finalized on Friday, March 15, 2024. The IPO will list on BSE SME with tentative listing date fixed as Tuesday, March 19, 2024.

Popular Vehicles & Services IPO: The allotment for was finalized on Friday, March 15, 2024. The IPO will list on BSE, NSE with tentative listing date fixed as Tuesday, March 19, 2024.

Signoria Creation IPO: The allotment was finalized on Friday, March 15, 2024. The IPO will list on NSE SME with tentative listing date fixed as Tuesday, March 19, 2024.

AVP Infracon IPO: The allotment is expected to be finalized on Monday, March 18, 2024. The IPO will list on NSE SME with tentative listing date fixed as Wednesday, March 20, 2024.

Krystal Integrated Services IPO: The allotment is expected to be finalized on Tuesday, March 19, 2024. The IPO will list on BSE, NSE with tentative listing date fixed as Thursday, March 21, 2024.

Enser Communications IPO: The allotment is expected to be finalized on Wednesday, March 20, 2024. The IPO will list on NSE SME with tentative listing date fixed as Friday, March 22, 2024.

Enfuse Solutions IPO: The allotment is expected to be finalized on Wednesday, March 20, 2024. The IPO will list on NSE SME with tentative listing date fixed as Friday, March 22, 2024.

KP Green Engineering IPO: The allotment is expected to be finalized on Wednesday, March 20, 2024. The IPO will list on BSE SME with tentative listing date fixed as Friday, March 22, 2024.

