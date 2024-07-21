IPOs next week: 8 SME public issues, 8 listings scheduled for next week; check full list here

The mainboard IPO market will remain quiet next week with no new issues scheduled to open. However, in the SME segment, around 8 companies are preparing to launch their initial public offerings (IPO).

The SME IPOs set to open for subscription next week include RNFI Services, SAR Televenture, VVIP Infratech, VL Infraprojects, Manglam Infra and Engineering, Chetana Education, Aprameya Engineering, and Clinitech Laboratory.

“The Indian IPO market has witnessed remarkable growth in recent times. This thriving activity is characterised by a substantial increase in the number of companies seeking to list their shares on the stock exchange, alongside a corresponding rise in capital raised. This trend signifies a period of robustness and dynamism within the Indian financial landscape,” said Pantomath Capital Advisors Private Limited, Trusted Mid-Market Investment Bank.

The brokerage firm further said, “The recently concluded elections are expected to boost the second half of CY25 market activity. Improved market sentiment and a potentially stable economic environment encourage companies to launch their public offerings. Additionally, the success of several listings in the first half of CY25 could further drive momentum. While specifics are pending, promising sectors for potential IPOs in the second half of CY25 include consumer staples and discretionary, healthcare, and technology.”

Here's a list of IPOs which will open for subscription - RNFI Services IPO The RNFI Services IPO will be open for subscription from July 22, 2024, to July 24, 2024. This book-built issue aims to raise ₹70.81 crores and consists entirely of a fresh issue of 67.44 lakh shares.

The price band for the RNFI Services IPO is set between ₹98 and ₹105 per share. Choice Capital Advisors Pvt Ltd is the book-running lead manager for the IPO, with Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd acting as the registrar. Choice Equity Broking is the market maker for the RNFI Services IPO.

SAR Televenture FPO The SAR Televenture FPO will be open for subscription from July 22, 2024, to July 24, 2024. This book-built issue aims to raise ₹150 crore, consisting entirely of a fresh issue of 71.43 lakh shares.

The price band for SAR Televenture's FPO is set between ₹200 and ₹210 per share. Pantomath Capital Advisors Pvt Ltd is the book-running lead manager for the FPO, and Link Intime India Private Ltd is the registrar for the issue.

VVIP Infratech IPO The VVIP Infratech IPO will open for subscription on July 23, 2024, and close on July 25, 2024. This book-built issue aims to raise ₹61.21 crores and consists entirely of a fresh issue of 65.82 lakh shares.

The price band for the VVIP Infratech IPO is set between ₹91 and ₹93 per share. Share India Capital Services Private Limited is the book-running lead manager for the IPO, with Maashitla Securities Private Limited serving as the registrar. Share India Securities is the market maker for the VVIP Infratech IPO.

Also Read | Northern Arc Capital gets SEBI nod to raise funds via IPO

V.L. Infraprojects IPO V.L. Infraprojects' IPO will be open for subscription from July 23, 2024, to July 25, 2024. This book-built issue aims to raise ₹18.52 crores and comprises a fresh issue of 44.1 lakh shares.

The price band for V.L. Infraprojects' IPO is set between ₹39 and ₹42 per share. Beeline Capital Advisors Pvt Ltd is the book running lead manager, and Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd will serve as the registrar for the IPO. Spread X Securities is the market maker for the issue.

Manglam Infra And Engineering IPO The Manglam Infra and Engineering IPO will open for subscription on July 24, 2024, and close on July 26, 2024. This book-built issue is valued at ₹27.62 crores and consists entirely of a fresh issue of 49.32 lakh shares.

The price band for the Manglam Infra and Engineering IPO is set between ₹53 and ₹56 per share. Unistone Capital Pvt Ltd is the book-running lead manager for the IPO, while Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd will act as the registrar. Giriraj Stock Broking is the market maker for the issue.

Also Read | TPG-backed Sai Life Sciences files DRHP for IPO with SEBI

Chetana Education IPO The Chetana Education IPO will open for subscription on July 24, 2024, and close on July 26, 2024. This book-built issue amounts to ₹45.90 crores and consists entirely of a fresh issuance of 54 lakh shares.

The IPO price band for Chetana Education has been set between ₹80 and ₹85 per share. Hem Securities Limited is the book-running lead manager for the IPO, with Link Intime India Private Ltd serving as the registrar. Hem Finlease is the market maker for the Chetana Education IPO.

Aprameya Engineering IPO The Aprameya Engineering IPO will open for subscription on July 25, 2024, and close on July 29, 2024. This book-built issue is valued at ₹29.23 crores and involves a fresh issue of 50.4 lakh shares.

The price band for the Aprameya Engineering IPO is set between ₹56 and ₹58 per share. Hem Securities Limited is the book-running lead manager, and Link Intime India Private Ltd will serve as the registrar for the issue.

Clinitech Laboratory IPO The Clinitech Laboratory IPO will open for subscription on July 25, 2024, and close on July 29, 2024. This fixed-price issue is valued at ₹5.78 crores and consists entirely of a fresh issue of 6.02 lakh shares.

The issue price for Clinitech Laboratory IPO is ₹96 per share. Inventure Merchant Banker Services Pvt Ltd is the book-running lead manager, while Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the registrar. Svcm Securities is the market maker for the IPO.

Also Read | HDBFin IPO: HDFC Bank board gives nod to initiate listing of HDBFS via IPO

Sanstar IPO The Sanstar IPO opened for subscription on July 19, 2024, and will close on July 23, 2024. The IPO is a book-built issue valued at ₹510.15 crore, comprising a fresh issue of 4.18 crore shares totaling ₹397.10 crore and an offer for sale of 1.19 crore shares amounting to ₹113.05 crore.

The price band for the Sanstar IPO is set between ₹90 and ₹95 per share. Pantomath Capital Advisors Pvt Ltd is the book running lead manager for the IPO, and Link Intime India Private Ltd will serve as the issue's registrar.

New listings - Sanstar IPO: The allotment for the Sanstar IPO is expected to be finalized on Wednesday, July 24, 2024. The IPO will list on BSE, NSE with tentative listing date fixed as Friday, July 26, 2024.

Three M Paper Boards IPO: The allotment for Three M Paper Boards IPO was finalized on Thursday, July 18, 2024. The IPO will be listed on BSE SME on July 22, 2024.

Prizor Viztech IPO: The allotment for Prizor Viztech IPO was finalized on Thursday, July 18, 2024. The IPO will be listed on NSE SME on July 22, 2024.

Sati Poly Plast IPO: The allotment for Sati Poly Plast IPO was finalized on Thursday, July 18, 2024. The IPO will be listed on NSE SME on July 22, 2024.

Aelea Commodities IPO: The allotment for Aelea Commodities IPO was finalized on Thursday, July 18, 2024. The IPO will be listed on BSE SME on July 22, 2024.

Tunwal E-Motors IPO: The allotment for Tunwal E-Motors IPO was finalized on Friday, July 19, 2024. The IPO will list on NSE SME with tentative listing date fixed as Tuesday, July 23, 2024.

Macobs Technologies IPO: The allotment for the Macobs Technologies IPO is expected to be finalized on Monday, July 22, 2024. The IPO will list on NSE SME with tentative listing date fixed as Wednesday, July 24, 2024.