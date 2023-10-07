IPOs Next Week: Arvind & Company Shipping Agency IPO to open, 14 new listings to keep primary market buzzing
IPOs Next Week: The second week of October sees strong market buzz - as new IPOs issues are closing and a bunch of companies are set to make their debut on D-Street.
IPOs Next Week: The primary market witnessed some major listings in both main board and small- and medium-sized enterprise (SME) segments last month and in October's first week, which kept investors engaged with subscriptions and listings. Moving on, the second week of October sees strong market buzz - as new initial public offering (IPO) issues are closing and a bunch of companies are set to make their debut on D-Street.
