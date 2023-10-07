IPOs Next Week: The primary market witnessed some major listings in both main board and small- and medium-sized enterprise (SME) segments last month and in October's first week, which kept investors engaged with subscriptions and listings. Moving on, the second week of October sees strong market buzz - as new initial public offering (IPO) issues are closing and a bunch of companies are set to make their debut on D-Street.

During the period September 30 – October 6, two mainboard IPOs Valiant Laboratories and Plaza Wires opened for listing raising an amount of ₹223.74 crore, according to market observers.

‘’The IPO market has been buzzing this fiscal year with at least two to three public offers opening every day. There were fewer mega IPOs compared to last year, as more companies raised smaller tranches of money; but also rewarded investors better,'' said Mahavir Lunawat, Managing Director, Pantomath Capital Advisors Pvt. Ltd, a mid-market investment bank.

With the exception of four companies, every other IPO listed in this financial year gave positive listing gains. Besides, only seven of the 29 IPOs have given single digit listing gains. The rest all gave double digit listing gains, according to Lunawat.

‘’Last half year looks promising, the pipeline too is robust, with around 30 companies getting SEBI approval for IPOs where they will collect ₹40,740 core and around 38 companies with IPO size of ₹43,659 crore still awaiting approval from SEBI and have filed offer document,'' added Lunawat.

Let's take a look at some of the companies that are opening for subscription this week, along with several that are getting listed on the bourses.

Arvind And Company Shipping IPO:

The SME IPO is going to hit primary market on Thursday, October 12 and will open for bidding till October 16, 2023. Arvind And Company Shipping IPO is a fixed price issue of ₹14.74 crore. The issue is entirely a fresh issue of 32.76 lakh shares. Arvind and Company Shipping Agency IPO will list on NSE SME with tentative listing date fixed as Wednesday, October 25, 2023.

New Listings:



1.Plaza Wires: Shares of the mainboard IPO will get listed on BSE and NSE on October 13.



2. Arabian Petroleum: Shares of the oil and lubricant SME firm will get listed on NSE SME on October 9

3.City Crops Agro: Shares of the SME IPO will get listed on BSE SME on October 10.

4.Sunita Tools: Shares of the machine parts SME firm will get listed on BSE SME on October 9

5.Goyal Salt: Shares of the raw salt SME manufacturer will get listed on NSE SME on October 10

6.E Factor Experiences: Shares of the event management SME firm will get listed on NSE SME on October 9

7.Kontor Space: Shares of the renting SME firm will get listed on NSE SME on October 10

8.Oneclick Logistics India: Shares of the logistics services SME firm will get listed on NSE SME on October 11

9.Canarys Automations: Shares of the IT solutions provider will get listed on NSE SME on October 11

10.Vivaa Tradecom: Shares of the SME IPO will get listed on BSE SME on October 12

11.Vishnusurya Projects and Infra: Shares of the infrastructure segment SME will get listed on NSE SME on October 12

12.Sharp Chucks And Machines: Shares of the SME manufacturer will get listed on NSE SME on October 12

13.Plada Infotech Services: Shares of the SME IPO will get listed on NSE SME on October 12

14.Karnika Industries: Shares of the kids wear SME firm will get listed on NSE SME on October 13.

