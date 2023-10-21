IPOs Next Week: The primary market witnessed some major listings in both main board and small- and medium-sized enterprise (SME) segments last month, which kept investors engaged with subscriptions and listings. Moving on, the third week of October sees strong market buzz - similarly packed with new listings and initial public offering (IPO) issues, that are available for subscription. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

‘’The remarkable volume of IPOs in India, covering a diverse range of sectors and industries, showcases the country's economic resilience and its attractiveness as an investment hub,'' said Mahavir Lunawat, Managing Director, Pantomath Capital Advisors Pvt. Ltd, a mid-market investment bank.

‘’Next week looks promising, the focus is on Blue Jet Healthcare Limited, opening to raise ₹840.2 crore funds. We expect a flurry of IPOs getting opened in next couple of months,'' added Lunawat. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Let's take a look at some of the companies that are opening for subscription this week, along with few that are getting listed on the bourses.

Blue Jet Healthcare IPO The mainboard issue opens for subscription on Wednesday, October 25 and closes on Friday, October 27. Blue Jet Healthcare IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹329 to ₹346 per equity share of face value of ₹2. Blue Jet Healthcare IPO is a book built issue of ₹840.27 crore. The issue is entirely an offer for sale of 2.43 crore share. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On Door Concepts IPO The SME IPO opens for subscription on October 23, 2023 and closes on October 27, 2023. On Door Concepts IPO is a fixed price issue of ₹31.18 crore. The issue is entirely a fresh issue of 14.99 lakh shares. Ondoor Concepts is an e-commerce website catering to the needs of grocery and home essentials.

Paragon Fine And Speciality Chemicals IPO The SME IPO opens for subscription on October 26, 2023 and closes on October 30, 2023. Paragon Fine And Speciality Chemicals IPO is a book built issue of ₹51.66 crore. The issue is entirely a fresh issue of 51.66 lakh shares. The IPO price band is set at ₹95 to ₹100 per share. The company is involved in the business of custom synthesis and manufacturing of speciality chemicals.

Shanthala FMCG Products IPO The SME IPO of the FMCG product distribution company opens for subscription on October 27, 2023 and closes on October 31, 2023. Shanthala FMCG Products IPO is a fixed price issue of ₹16.07 crore. The issue is entirely a fresh issue of 17.66 lakh shares. Shanthala FMCG Products IPO price is ₹91 per share. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Maitreya Medicare Limited IPO The SME IPO of the multispeciality hospital opens for subscription on October 27, 2023 and closes on November 1, 2023. Maitreya Medicare Limited IPO is a book built issue of ₹14.89 crore. The issue is entirely a fresh issue of 18.16 lakh shares. Maitreya Medicare Limited IPO price band is set at ₹78 to ₹82 per share.Also Read: Blue Jet Healthcare IPO opens on October 25, price band set at ₹329-346 apiece

New Listings: Arvind and Company Shipping Agencies Limited: Shares of the SME IPO will get listed on NSE SME on Wednesday, October 25. Shares will be credited to demat accounts on Monday, October 23.

WomanCart Limited: Shares of the SME IPO will get listed on NSE SME on Friday, October 27. The allotment will be finalised on October 23. The refunds will be initiated on October 25 and shares will be credited to demat accounts on October 26. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

