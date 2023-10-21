Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Ipo/  IPOs Next Week: Blue Jet Healthcare IPO to On Door Concepts IPO; 5 new issues, 2 listings to keep primary market buzzing

IPOs Next Week: Blue Jet Healthcare IPO to On Door Concepts IPO; 5 new issues, 2 listings to keep primary market buzzing

Nikita Prasad

  • IPO Next Week: Several companies are opening for subscription including Blue Jet Healthcare IPO, while two companies are getting listed on the stock exchanges in the coming week.

A total of five issues will open in the upcoming week. Photo: iStock

IPOs Next Week: The primary market witnessed some major listings in both main board and small- and medium-sized enterprise (SME) segments last month, which kept investors engaged with subscriptions and listings. Moving on, the third week of October sees strong market buzz - similarly packed with new listings and initial public offering (IPO) issues, that are available for subscription.

‘’The remarkable volume of IPOs in India, covering a diverse range of sectors and industries, showcases the country's economic resilience and its attractiveness as an investment hub,'' said Mahavir Lunawat, Managing Director, Pantomath Capital Advisors Pvt. Ltd, a mid-market investment bank.

‘’Next week looks promising, the focus is on Blue Jet Healthcare Limited, opening to raise 840.2 crore funds. We expect a flurry of IPOs getting opened in next couple of months,'' added Lunawat.

Let's take a look at some of the companies that are opening for subscription this week, along with few that are getting listed on the bourses.

Blue Jet Healthcare IPO

The mainboard issue opens for subscription on Wednesday, October 25 and closes on Friday, October 27. Blue Jet Healthcare IPO price band has been fixed in the range of 329 to 346 per equity share of face value of 2. Blue Jet Healthcare IPO is a book built issue of 840.27 crore. The issue is entirely an offer for sale of 2.43 crore share.

On Door Concepts IPO

The SME IPO opens for subscription on October 23, 2023 and closes on October 27, 2023. On Door Concepts IPO is a fixed price issue of 31.18 crore. The issue is entirely a fresh issue of 14.99 lakh shares. Ondoor Concepts is an e-commerce website catering to the needs of grocery and home essentials.

Paragon Fine And Speciality Chemicals IPO

The SME IPO opens for subscription on October 26, 2023 and closes on October 30, 2023. Paragon Fine And Speciality Chemicals IPO is a book built issue of 51.66 crore. The issue is entirely a fresh issue of 51.66 lakh shares. The IPO price band is set at 95 to 100 per share. The company is involved in the business of custom synthesis and manufacturing of speciality chemicals.

Shanthala FMCG Products IPO

The SME IPO of the FMCG product distribution company opens for subscription on October 27, 2023 and closes on October 31, 2023. Shanthala FMCG Products IPO is a fixed price issue of 16.07 crore. The issue is entirely a fresh issue of 17.66 lakh shares. Shanthala FMCG Products IPO price is 91 per share.

Maitreya Medicare Limited IPO

The SME IPO of the multispeciality hospital opens for subscription on October 27, 2023 and closes on November 1, 2023. Maitreya Medicare Limited IPO is a book built issue of 14.89 crore. The issue is entirely a fresh issue of 18.16 lakh shares. Maitreya Medicare Limited IPO price band is set at 78 to 82 per share.Also Read: Blue Jet Healthcare IPO opens on October 25, price band set at 329-346 apiece

New Listings:

Arvind and Company Shipping Agencies Limited: Shares of the SME IPO will get listed on NSE SME on Wednesday, October 25. Shares will be credited to demat accounts on Monday, October 23.

WomanCart Limited: Shares of the SME IPO will get listed on NSE SME on Friday, October 27. The allotment will be finalised on October 23. The refunds will be initiated on October 25 and shares will be credited to demat accounts on October 26.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nikita Prasad

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
Updated: 21 Oct 2023, 09:06 PM IST
