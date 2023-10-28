IPOs Next Week: Cello World IPO to Mish Designs IPO; 7 new issues, 1 listing to keep primary market buzzing
IPO Next Week: Several companies are opening for subscription including Cello World IPO, while one company are getting listed in the coming week.
IPOs Next Week: The primary market witnessed some major listings in both main board and small- and medium-sized enterprise (SME) segments this month, which kept investors engaged with subscriptions and listings. Moving on, the first week of November sees strong market buzz - similarly packed with new listings and initial public offering (IPO) issues, that are available for subscription.
