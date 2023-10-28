IPOs Next Week: The primary market witnessed some major listings in both main board and small- and medium-sized enterprise (SME) segments this month, which kept investors engaged with subscriptions and listings. Moving on, the first week of November sees strong market buzz - similarly packed with new listings and initial public offering (IPO) issues, that are available for subscription. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

''In the primary market during the week 22-27 October, mainboard IPO of Blue Jet Healthcare Limited opened to raise ₹840.27 crore. India's current IPO market trend showcases immense potential and witnesses a remarkable surge in recent years,'' said Mahavir Lunawat, Managing Director, Pantomath Capital Advisors Pvt. Ltd, a mid-market investment bank.

''In the forthcoming months, significant momentum is expected in the Indian IPO market. Next week looks promising, the focus is on Cello World and Honasa Consumer are opening to raise ₹3,601 crore of funds,'' added Lunawat.

Among the ongoing issues, Paragon Fine And Speciality Chemicals Limited IPO will close on Monday, October 30. KK Shah Hospitals Limited IPO and Shanthala FMCG Products Limited IPO will close on Tuesday, October 31. Also, Maitreya Medicare Limited IPO will close on Wednesday, November 1.

Let's take a look at some of the companies that are opening for subscription this week, along with few that are getting listed on the bourses.

Cello World IPO The mainboard issue opens for subscription on Monday, October 30 and closes on November 1, 2023. It is a book built issue of ₹1,900.00 crore. The issue is entirely an offer for sale of 2.93 crore shares. Cello World Limited IPO price band is set at ₹617 to ₹648 per share. The issue garnered ₹567 crore from anchor investors ahead of bidding.

Honasa Consumer Limited IPO The mainboard IPO opens for subscription on October 31 and closes on November 2, 2023. It is a book built issue of ₹1,701.00 crore. The issue comprises of fresh issue of ₹365.00 crore and offer for sale of 4.12 crore shares. Honasa Consumer Limited IPO price band is set at ₹308 to ₹324 per share.

