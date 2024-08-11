IPOs next week: Five public issues, two listings scheduled for next week; check full list here

In addition to the new offerings, the market will witness three listings. FirstCry and Unicommerce, which began their subscription period last week, will be listed this week.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published11 Aug 2024, 03:55 PM IST
The primary market is all set to remain in action with five new initial public offerings (IPO) will be launched in the upcoming week. In the mainboard segment, Saraswati Saree Depot IPO to open for bidding. In the SME segment,four public issues will be available for subscription this week.

“This week the Indian IPO market has witnessed a surge in activity, with multiple offerings receiving strong investor interest. Several IPOs have been subscribed multiple times, indicating a positive sentiment among investors. This trend is expected to continue, with a pipeline of upcoming IPOs lined up in the coming weeks. The market has seen a mix of debutants and established companies tapping the IPO route to raise funds, reflecting the diverse investor appetite. While some IPOs have received lukewarm responses, others have been oversubscribed, reflecting the diverse investor appetite.

The IPO market updates also indicate a strong listing performance, with some stocks listing at premiums. This has boosted investor confidence, leading to increased participation in subsequent IPOs. Overall, the Indian IPO market is experiencing a vibrant phase, with companies raising significant funds to fuel their growth plans,” saidPantomath Capital Advisors Private Limited, Trusted Mid-Market Investment Bank.

Here’s a list of IPOs which will remain open next week -

Saraswati Saree Depot IPO

The Saraswati Saree Depot IPO will be open for subscription from August 12, to August 14. This IPO is a book-built issue totaling 160 crore, consists of a fresh issue of 0.65 crore shares, amounting to 104 crore, and an offer for sale of 0.35 crore shares, amounting to 56.02 crore.

The price band for the Saraswati Saree Depot IPO is set between 152 and 160 per share. Unistone Capital Pvt Ltd is the book-running lead manager for the IPO, and Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is serving as the registrar for the offering.

Sunlite Recycling Industries IPO

The Sunlite Recycling Industries IPO will be open for subscription from August 12, 2024, to August 14, 2024. This IPO is a book-built issue amounting to 30.24 crores, consisting entirely of a fresh issue of 28.8 lakh shares.

The price band for Sunlite Recycling Industries' IPO has been set between 100 and 105 per share. Hem Securities Limited is serving as the book running lead manager for the IPO, while Cameo Corporate Services Limited has been appointed as the registrar. Hem Finlease is the market maker for the Sunlite Recycling Industries IPO.

Positron Energy IPO

The Positron Energy IPO will be open for subscription from August 12 to August 14. This book-built issue is valued at 51.21 crore. The offering includes a fresh issuance of 20.48 lakh shares, with no offer for sale component.

The price band for the Positron Energy IPO is set between 238 and 250 per share. Beeline Capital Advisors Pvt Ltd is acting as the book-running lead manager for the IPO, while Link Intime India Private Ltd serves as the registrar. Spread X Securities is the market maker for the Positron Energy IPO.

Solve Plastic Products IPO

The Solve Plastic Products IPO will be open for subscription from August 13, 2024, to August 16, 2024. This IPO is a fixed price issue totaling 11.85 crores. It includes a fresh issuance of 13.02 lakh shares, with no offer for sale component.

The IPO price for Solve Plastic Products is set at 91 per share. Finshore Management Services Limited is acting as the book running lead manager for the Solve Plastic Products IPO, with Integrated Registry Management Services Private Limited serving as the registrar for the offering. Black Fox Financial is the market maker for the Solve Plastic Products IPO.

Broach Lifecare Hospital IPO

The Broach Lifecare Hospital IPO will be available for subscription from August 13 to August 16. This IPO is a fixed-price issue totaling 4.02 crore. It includes a fresh issue of 16.08 lakh shares and an offer for sale with no additional value.

The IPO price for Broach Lifecare Hospital is set at 25 per share. Fedex Securities Pvt Ltd is serving as the book running lead manager for the offering, while Kfin Technologies Limited is the registrar. Aftertrade Broking is the market maker for the Broach Lifecare Hospital IPO.

New Listings -

Brainbees Solutions IPO:The allotment for the Brainbees Solutions (Firstcry) IPO was finalized on Friday, August 9, 2024. The IPO is set to be listed on the BSE and NSE, with the tentative listing date scheduled for Tuesday.

Unicommerce eSolutions IPO: The allotment for the Unicommerce eSolutions IPO was concluded on Friday, August 9, 2024. The IPO is scheduled to be listed on the BSE and NSE, with a tentative listing date set for Tuesday, August 13, 2024.

Aesthetik Engineers IPO: The allotment for the Aesthetik Engineers IPO is anticipated to be finalized on Tuesday, August 13, 2024. The IPO is scheduled to list on the NSE SME with a tentative listing date set for Friday, August 16, 2024.

 

 

 

 

 

First Published:11 Aug 2024, 03:55 PM IST
