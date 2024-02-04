Around four mainboard and one small and medium enterprise (SME) initial public offerings (IPO) are going to keep primary market busy next week. Collectively, these five companies are looking to raise funds totaling up to ₹2,700 crore through the primary market. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The upcoming trajectory appears robust in the short term, with 25 draft offer documents currently in progress, having been filed by various companies with the market regulator, Sebi. Additionally, nearly 30 companies have already secured regulatory approval, signaling their intent to raise funds exceeding ₹30,000 crore.

“Currently, there are 25 draft offer documents filed by various companies under process with the market regulator SEBI. Nearly 30 companies have already received a green signal from the regulator, aimed at raising over ₹30,000 crore. Anticipation is high for the upcoming week, with 4 mainboard IPOs scheduled to hit the street," said Mahavir Lunawat, MD, Pantomath Capital Advisors.

Here's the list of IPOs to open for subscription next week - Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels Limited IPO Apeejay Surrendra Park IPO opens for subscription on February 5, 2024 and closes on February 7, 2024. It is a book built issue of ₹920.00 crores. The issue is a combination of fresh issue of ₹600 crores and offer for sale of ₹320 crores.

Apeejay Surrendra Park IPO price band is set at ₹147 to ₹155 per share. Jm Financial Limited, ICICI Securities Limited and Axis Capital Limited are the book running lead managers of the Apeejay Surrendra Park IPO, while Link Intime India Private Ltd is the registrar for the issue.

Rashi Peripherals Limited IPO Rashi Peripherals IPO opens for subscription on February 7, 2024 and closes on February 9, 2024. It is a book built issue of ₹600 crores. The issue is entirely a fresh issue of 1.93 crore shares.

Rashi Peripherals IPO price band is set at ₹295 to ₹311 per share. Jm Financial Limited and ICICI Securities Limited are the book running lead managers of the Rashi Peripherals IPO, while Link Intime India Private Ltd is the registrar for the issue.

Jana Small Finance Bank Limited IPO Jana Small Finance Bank IPO to open for subscription on February 7, 2024 and to close on February 9, 2024. The IPO is a book built issue of ₹570 crores. The issue is a combination of fresh issue of 1.12 crore shares aggregating to ₹462 crores and offer for sale of 0.26 crore shares aggregating to ₹108 crores.

Jana Small Finance Bank IPO price band is set at ₹393 to ₹414 per share. Axis Capital Limited, ICICI Securities Limited and SBI Capital Markets Limited are the book running lead managers of the Jana Small Finance Bank IPO, while Kfin Technologies Limited is the registrar for the issue.

Capital Small Finance Bank Limited IPO Capital Small Finance Bank IPO opens for subscription on February 7, 2024 and closes on February 9, 2024. It is a book built issue of ₹523 crores. The issue is a combination of fresh issue of 0.96 crore shares aggregating to ₹450 crores and offer for sale of 0.16 crore shares aggregating to ₹73 crores.

Capital Small Finance Bank IPO price band is set at ₹445 to ₹468 per share. Nuvama Wealth Management Limited, Dam Capital Advisors Ltd (Formerly Idfc Securities Ltd) and Equirus Capital Private Limited are the book running lead managers of the Capital Small Finance Bank IPO, while Link Intime India Private Ltd is the registrar for the issue.

Alpex Solar Limited IPO Alpex Solar IPO opens for subscription on February 8, 2024 and closes on February 12, 2024. The SME IPO is a book built issue of ₹74 crores. The issue is entirely a fresh issue of 64.8 lakh shares.

Alpex Solar IPO price band is set at ₹109 to ₹115 per share. Corporate Capitalventures Pvt Ltd is the book running lead manager of the Alpex Solar IPO, while Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd is the registrar for the issue. The market maker for Alpex Solar IPO is Ss Corporate Securities.

New listings - BLS E-Services Limited IPO - The allotment for BLS E-Services IPO was finalized on Friday, February 2, 2024. BLS E-Services IPO will list on BSE, NSE with tentative listing date fixed as Tuesday, February 6, 2024.

Megatherm Induction Limited IPO - The allotment for Megatherm Induction IPO was finalized on Thursday, February 1, 2024. The IPO will be listed on NSE SME on February 5, 2024.

Harshdeep Hortico Limited IPO - The allotment for Harshdeep Hortico IPO was finalized on Thursday, February 1, 2024. The SME IPO will be listed on BSE SME on February 5, 2024.

Mayank Cattle Food Limited IPO - The allotment for Mayank Cattle Food IPO was finalized on Thursday, February 1, 2024. The SME IPO will be listed on BSE SME on February 5, 2024.

Baweja Studios Limited IPO - The allotment for Baweja Studios IPO was finalized on Friday, February 2, 2024. The SME IPO will list on NSE SME with tentative listing date fixed as Tuesday, February 6, 2024.

Gabriel Pet Straps Limited IPO - The allotment for the Gabriel Pet Straps IPO is expected to be finalized on Monday, February 5, 2024. The SME IPO will list on BSE SME with tentative listing date fixed as Wednesday, February 7, 2024.

