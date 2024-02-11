Following a hectic week, the primary market is poised for a moment of respite as only three IPOs, one in the mainboard and three in the SME segment, are set to commence in the upcoming week. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Nonetheless, the financial landscape will witness a surge in listings, with five slated for the mainboard segment. Last week, the primary market saw the opening and subsequent closure of three IPOs by Rashi Peripherals, Jana SFB, and Capital SFB.

"The surge in domestic capital influx, robust growth of Indian entrepreneurial endeavors, advancements in governance standards, and the active engagement of conscientious institutional investors collectively contribute to the sustained momentum expected in the IPO market throughout 2024.

This week, commencing February 22nd, 4 mainboard IPOs Appejay Surrendra Park Hotels, Rashi Peripherals, Jana Small Finance Bank and Capital Small Finance closed to raise cumulative of 2,613 crores," said Mahavir Lunawat, Managing Director, Pantomath Capital Advisors Pvt. Ltd. - A Leading Mid-Market Investment Bank.

Here's a list of IPOs which will be available for subscription next week - Vibhor Steel Tubes IPO Vibhor Steel Tubes IPO opens for subscription on February 13, 2024 and closes on February 15, 2024. It is a book built issue of ₹72.17 crores and is entirely a fresh issue.

Vibhor Steel Tubes IPO price band is set at ₹141 to ₹151 per share. Khambatta Securities Limited is the book running lead manager, while Kfin Technologies Limited is the registrar for the issue.

Wise Travel India (WTI Cabs IPO) WTI Cabs IPO opens for subscription on February 12, 2024 and closes on February 14, 2024. The SME IPO a book built issue of ₹94.68 crores and is entirely a fresh issue of 64.41 lakh shares.

WTI Cabs IPO price band is set at ₹140 to ₹147 per share. Share India Capital Services Private Limited is the book running lead manager, while Beetal Financial & Computer Services (P) Limited is the registrar for the issue.

Thaai Casting IPO Thaai Casting IPO opens for subscription on February 15, 2024 and closes on February 19, 2024. The SME IPO is a book built issue of 61.3 lakh shares and is entirely a fresh issue.

The price band of the SME IPO are yet to be announced. GYR Capital Advisors Private Limited is the book running lead manager, while Purva Sharegistry India Pvt Ltd is the registrar for the issue.

Kalahridhaan Trendz IPO Kalahridhaan Trendz IPO opens for subscription on February 15, 2024 and closes on February 20, 2024. It is a fixed price issue of ₹22.49 crores and is entirely a fresh issue of 49.98 lakh shares.

Kalahridhaan Trendz IPO price is ₹45 per share. Interactive Financial Services Ltd is the book running lead manager, while Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the registrar for the issue.

Entero Healthcare Solutions IPO Entero Healthcare Solutions IPO bidding opened for subscription on February 9, 2024 and will close on February 13, 2024. The IPO is a book built issue of ₹1,600 crores. The issue is a combination of fresh issue of 0.79 crore shares aggregating to ₹1,000 crores and offer for sale of 0.48 crore shares aggregating to ₹600 crores.

Entero Healthcare Solutions IPO price band is set at ₹1195 to ₹1258 per share. ICICI Securities Limited, Dam Capital Advisors Ltd (Formerly Idfc Securities Ltd), Jefferies India Private Limited, Jm Financial Limited and SBI Capital Markets Limited are the book running lead managers, while Link Intime India Private Ltd is the registrar for the issue.

Alpex Solar Limited IPO Alpex Solar IPO opened for subscription on February 8, 2024 and will close on February 12, 2024. The SME IPO is a book built issue of ₹74 crores. The issue is entirely a fresh issue of 64.8 lakh shares.

Alpex Solar IPO price band is set at ₹109 to ₹115 per share. Corporate Capitalventures Pvt Ltd is the book running lead manager of the Alpex Solar IPO, while Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd is the registrar for the issue.

Rudra Gas Enterprise IPO Rudra Gas Enterprise IPO bidding opened for subscription on February 8, 2024 and will close on February 12, 2024. It is a fixed price issue of ₹14.16 crores and is entirely a fresh issue of 22.48 lakh shares.

Rudra Gas Enterprise IPO price is ₹63 per share. Beeline Capital Advisors Pvt Ltd is the book running lead manager, while Link Intime India Private Ltd is the registrar for the issue.

Polysil Irrigation Systems IPO Polysil Irrigation Systems IPO bidding opened for subscription on February 8, 2024 and will close on February 13, 2024. The SME IPO is a fixed price issue of ₹17.44 crores and is a combination of fresh issue of 14.44 lakh shares aggregating to ₹7.80 crores and offer for sale of 17.85 lakh shares aggregating to ₹9.64 crores.

Polysil Irrigation Systems IPO price is ₹54 per share. Fedex Securities Pvt Ltd is the book running lead manager, while Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the registrar for the issue.

New Listings - Apeejay Surrendra Park IPO: The allotment for the IPO was finalized on Thursday, February 8, 2024. Apeejay Surrendra Park IPO will be listed on BSE, NSE on February 12, 2024. Rashi Peripherals IPO: The allotment for the IPO is expected to be finalized on Monday, February 12, 2024. Rashi Peripherals IPO will list on BSE, NSE with tentative listing date fixed as Wednesday, February 14, 2024. Jana Small Finance Bank IPO: The allotment for the IPO is expected to be finalized on Monday, February 12, 2024. Jana SFB IPO will list on BSE, NSE with tentative listing date fixed as Wednesday, February 14, 2024. Capital Small Finance Bank IPO: The allotment for the IPO is expected to be finalized on Monday, February 12, 2024. Capital SFB IPO will list on BSE, NSE with tentative listing date fixed as Wednesday, February 14, 2024. Italian Edibles IPO: The allotment for the IPO was finalized on Thursday, February 8, 2024. Italian Edibles IPO will be listed on NSE SME on February 12, 2024.lso

