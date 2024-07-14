IPOs next week: Four new public issues, one listing to hit primary market; check full list here

The upcoming week is likely to witness opening of three IPOs in the small and medium enterprise (SME) segment and one in the mainboard segment.

Vaamanaa Sethi
First Published14 Jul 2024, 12:44 PM IST
Following a busy week, the primary market is set to see the launch of four new initial public offerings (IPOs) in the coming week. This includes three IPOs in the small and medium enterprise (SME) segment and one in the mainboard segment.

Last week, the primary market saw the closing of the IPOs for Emcure Pharma and Bansal Wire Industries, both of which garnered strong investor interest

“In the first half of this financial year, we witnessed a surge in initial public offerings (IPOs) in the Indian capital market, driven by favorable market conditions, strong economic growth, and steady interest rates. India’s solid economic foundation and positive growth outlook make it an opportune time for its IPO market to flourish,” said Mahavir Lunawat, Managing Director, Pantomath Capital Advisors Pvt. Ltd.

Lunawat further added, “Notably, both domestic institutional investors and retail investors are actively participating. Over the next few months, 55 companies are gearing up to raise a whopping 68,000 crore through IPOs. Next week, the IPO of Sanstar Limited shall hit the street to raise over 500 crores.”

Here's a list of IPOs which will open for subscription next week -

Sanstar Limited IPO

Sanstar IPO will open for subscription on July 19 and close on July 23. The Sanstar IPO is a book-built issue worth 510.15 crore. It includes a fresh issue of 4.18 crore shares totaling 397.10 crore and an offer for sale of 1.19 crore shares totaling 113.05 crore.

The price band for the upcoming IPO is set between 90 and 95 per share. Pantomath Capital Advisors Pvt Ltd is the book running lead manager for the IPO, while Link Intime India Private Ltd is the issue's registrar.

Tunwal E-Motors IPO

The Tunwal E-Motors IPO will be open for subscription from July 15, 2024, to July 18, 2024. This IPO is a fixed price issue amounting to 115.64 crore. It consists of a fresh issue of 138.5 lakh shares totaling 81.72 crore and an offer for sale of 57.5 lakh shares totaling 33.93 crore.

The IPO price for the IPO is set at 59 per share. Horizon Management Private Limited is the book-running lead manager for the IPO, and Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd is serving as the registrar for the issue. Nikunj Stock Brokers and Giriraj Stock Broking are the market makers for the Tunwal E-Motors IPO.

Macobs Technologies IPO

The Macobs Technologies IPO will open for subscription from July 16 to July 19. This IPO is a book-built issue amounting to 19.46 crore, entirely comprising a fresh issue of 25.95 lakh shares.

The price band for the Macobs Technologies IPO is fixed at 71 to 75 per share. SKI Capital Services Limited is serving as the book running lead manager for the IPO, with Maashitla Securities Private Limited appointed as the registrar. SKI Capital Services is also the market maker for the Macobs Technologies IPO.

Kataria Industries IPO

The Kataria Industries IPO will be open for subscription from July 16, 2024, to July 19, 2024. This IPO is a book-built issue worth 54.58 crore, consisting entirely of a fresh issue of 56.85 lakh shares.

The price band for the Kataria Industries IPO has been fixed at 91 to 96 per share. Interactive Financial Services Ltd is the book running lead manager for this IPO, with Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd appointed as the registrar.

SAR Televenture FPO

The SAR Televenture FPO will be open for subscription from July 22, 2024, to July 24, 2024. It is a book-built issue amounting to 150 crore, consisting entirely of 71.43 lakh fresh shares.

The price band for the SAR Televenture FPO is fixed at 200 to 210 per share. Pantomath Capital Advisors Pvt Ltd is serving as the book running lead manager for the SAR Televenture FPO, with Link Intime India Private Ltd appointed as the registrar for the issue.

New Listings -

Sahaj Solar Limited IPO: The allotment for the Sahaj Solar IPO is expected to be finalized on Tuesday, July 16, 2024. The SME IPO will list on NSE SME with tentative listing date fixed as Friday, July 19, 2024.

First Published:14 Jul 2024, 12:44 PM IST
