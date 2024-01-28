IPOs next week: Six new issues, 10 listings to keep primary market busy

The primary market is all set to remain in action with six new public issues (including both mainboard and small and medium enterprise) along with ten new listings scheduled for next week. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the mainboard segment, only one initial public offerings (IPO) will be open for bidding, meanwhile, in SME segment, around five issues will hit Dalal Street in the upcoming week.

All the six new issues, which are scheduled to open for subscription next week, will together be raising over ₹500 crore via IPO.

According to market experts, a surge in number of IPOs is foreseen over the next two months, with a temporary hiatus expected due to impending general elections.

Presently, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is actively processing 25 draft offer documents submitted by diverse companies. Approximately 30 companies have already secured regulatory approval, signaling their intent to raise funds exceeding ₹30,000 crore. Concurrently, another 40 companies have submitted their Draft Red Herring Prospectuses (DRHPs) for regulatory consideration.

Here's a list of upcoming IPOs next week - BLS E-Services IPO BLS E-Services IPO opens for subscription on January 30, 2024 and closes on February 1, 2024. The mainboard IPO is a book built issue of ₹310.91 crores. The issue is entirely a fresh issue of 2.3 crore shares.

BLS E-Services IPO price band is set at ₹129 to ₹135 per share. Unistone Capital Pvt Ltd is the book running lead manager, while Kfin Technologies Limited is the registrar for the issue.

Megatherm Induction IPO Megatherm Induction IPO opens for subscription on January 29, 2024 and closes on January 31, 2024. The SME IPO is a book built issue of ₹53.91 crores. The issue is entirely a fresh issue of 49.92 lakh shares.

Megatherm Induction IPO price band is set at ₹100 to ₹108 per share. Hem Securities Limited is the book running lead manager, while Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the registrar for the issue. The market maker for Megatherm Induction IPO is Hem Finlease.

Harshdeep Hortico IPO Harshdeep Hortico IPO opens for subscription on January 29, 2024 and closes on January 31, 2024. The SME IPO is a book built issue of ₹19.09 crores. The issue is entirely a fresh issue of 42.42 lakh shares.

Harshdeep Hortico IPO price band is set at ₹42 to ₹45 per share. Hem Securities Limited is the book running lead manager, while Link Intime India Private Ltd is the registrar for the issue. The market maker for Harshdeep Hortico IPO is Hem Finlease.

Mayank Cattle Food IPO Mayank Cattle Food IPO opens for subscription on January 29, 2024 and closes on January 31, 2024. It is a fixed price issue of ₹19.44 crores and is entirely a fresh issue of 18 lakh shares.

Mayank Cattle Food IPO price is ₹108 per share. Finshore Management Services Limited is the book running lead manager, while Cameo Corporate Services Limited is the registrar for the issue and Rikhav Securities is the market maker.

Baweja Studios IPO Baweja Studios IPO opens for subscription on January 29, 2024 and closes on February 1, 2024. The SME IPO is a book built issue of ₹97.20 crores. The issue is a combination of fresh issue of 40 lakh shares aggregating to ₹72.00 crores and offer for sale of 14 lakh shares aggregating to ₹25.20 crores.

Fedex Securities Pvt Ltd is the book running lead manager, while Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd is the registrar for the issue. The market maker is Nnm Securities.

Gabriel Pet Straps IPO opens for subscription on January 31, 2024 and closes on February 2, 2024. The SME IPO is a fixed price issue of ₹8.06 crores. The issue is entirely a fresh issue of 7.98 lakh shares.

Gabriel Pet Straps IPO price is ₹101 per share. Shreni Shares Limited is the book running lead manager, while Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the registrar for the issue. The market maker for Gabriel Pet Straps IPO is Shreni Shares.

EPack Durable IPO: EPACK Durable IPO will list on BSE, NSE with tentative listing date fixed as Tuesday, January 30, 2024.

Nova Agritech IPO: Nova AgriTech IPO will list on BSE, NSE with tentative listing date fixed as Wednesday, January 31, 2024.

Qualitek Labs IPO: Qualitek Labs IPO will be listed on BSE SME on January 29, 2024.

Euphoria Infotech IPO: Euphoria Infotech India IPO will list on BSE SME with tentative listing date fixed as Tuesday, January 30, 2024.

Konstelec Engineers IPO: Konstelec Engineers IPO will list on NSE SME with tentative listing date fixed as Tuesday, January 30, 2024.

Addictive Learning Technology IPO: The Lawsikho IPO will list on NSE SME with tentative listing date fixed as Tuesday, January 30, 2024.

Brisk Technovision IPO: Brisk Technovision IPO will list on BSE SME with tentative listing date fixed as Wednesday, January 31, 2024.

Docmode Health Technologies IPO: Docmode Health Technologies IPO will list on NSE SME with tentative listing date fixed as Friday, February 2, 2024.

DelaPlex Limited IPO: The allotment for the DelaPlex IPO is expected to be finalized on Wednesday, January 31, 2024. The IPO will list on NSE SME with tentative listing date fixed as Friday, February 2, 2024.

Fonebox Retail Limited IPO: The allotment for the Fonebook IPO is expected to be finalized on Wednesday, January 31, 2024. The IPO will list on NSE SME with tentative listing date fixed as Friday, February 2, 2024.

