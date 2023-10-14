IPOs Next Week: The primary market witnessed some major listings in both main board and small- and medium-sized enterprise (SME) segments last month, which kept investors engaged with subscriptions and listings. Moving on, the second week of October sees strong market buzz - similarly packed with new listings and initial public offering (IPO) issues, that are available for subscription.

Among the ongoing issues, Arvind And Company Shipping SME IPO will close on Monday, October 16. Let's take a look at some of the companies that are opening for subscription this week, along with few that are getting listed on the bourses.

IRM Energy IPO:

The mainboard issue opens for subscription on Wednesday, October 18, and closes on Friday, October 20. IRM Energy IPO is a book built issue of ₹545.40 crore. The issue is entirely a fresh issue of 1.08 crore shares. The price band of the issue is set at ₹480 to ₹505 per share. The issue will list on stock exchanges BSE, NSE with tentative listing date fixed as Tuesday, October 31, 2023.

WomanCart IPO:

The SME IPO opens for subscription on October 16, 2023 and closes on October 18, 2023. WomanCart IPO is a fixed price issue of ₹9.56 crore. The issue is entirely a fresh issue of 11.12 lakh shares. WomanCart IPO price is ₹86 per share. The company's issue will list on NSE SME with tentative listing date fixed as Friday, October 27, 2023.

Rajgor Castor Derivatives IPO:

The SME IPO opens for subscription on October 17, 2023 and closes on October 20, 2023. Rajgor Castor Derivatives IPO is a book built issue of ₹47.81 crore. The issue is a combination of fresh issue of 88.95 lakh shares aggregating to ₹44.48 crores and offer for sale of 6.66 lakh shares aggregating to ₹3.33 crore.



