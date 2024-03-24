The primary market is all set to be back in action with thirteen new initial public offerings (IPO) to open for subscription in the coming week. One IPO in the mainboard segment and twelve public issues in the small and medium enterprise (SME) segment is scheduled for the upcoming week.

Last week, commencing March 8, 2 mainboard IPOs Popular Vehicles & Services and Krystal Integrated Services opened with the target to raise ₹901 crores. While, three companies got listed during the week R K SWAMY, JG Chemical and Gopal Snacks.

The IPO momentum is anticipated to persist in the coming financial year, with larger deals on the horizon. Investors are keen to capitalize on the stock market ahead of the general elections, and there's a positive sentiment towards fundamentally good businesses along with robust business models.

“A plethora of innovative and exciting IPOs are in the pipeline, supported by India's robust economic growth. The factors expected to sustain the buoyancy of the IPO market in FY2025 include increased domestic capital, improved governance, thriving Indian entrepreneurship, favourable government policies with FDI support, and diligent institutional investors," said Mahavir Lunawat, Managing Director, Pantomath Capital Advisors Pvt. Ltd.

Here's a list of IPOs which will open for subscription next week -

SRM Contractors IPO

SRM Contractors IPO opens for subscription on March 26, 2024 and closes on March 28, 2024. It is a book built issue of ₹130.20 crores and is entirely a fresh issue of 0.62 crore shares.

The price band of the upcoming IPO has been set at ₹200 to ₹210 per share. Interactive Financial Services Ltd is the book running lead manager of the SRM Contractors IPO, while Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the registrar for the issue.

GConnect Logitech IPO

GConnect Logitech IPO opens for subscription on March 26, 2024 and closes on March 28, 2024. The SME IPO is a fixed price issue of ₹5.60 crores and is entirely a fresh issue of 14.01 lakh shares.

The IPO price band has been fixed at ₹40 per share. Fedex Securities Pvt Ltd is the book running lead manager of the GConnect Logitech IPO, while Kfin Technologies Limited is the registrar for the issue. The market maker for GConnect Logitech IPO is Aftertrade Share Broking.

Aspire & Innovative IPO

Aspire & Innovative IPO opens for subscription on March 26, 2024 and closes on March 28, 2024. It is a book built issue of ₹21.97 crores. The issue is entirely a fresh issue of 40.68 lakh shares.

The price band is set at ₹51 to ₹54 per share. Hem Securities Limited is the book running lead manager of the Aspire & Innovative IPO, while Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the registrar for the issue. The market maker for Aspire & Innovative IPO is Hem Finlease.

Blue Pebble IPO

Blue Pebble IPO opens for subscription on March 26, 2024 and closes on March 28, 2024. It is a book built issue of ₹18.14 crores and is entirely a fresh issue of 10.8 lakh shares.

Blue Pebble IPO price band is set at ₹159 to ₹168 per share. Hem Securities Limited is the book running lead manager of the Blue Pebble IPO, while Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the registrar for the issue. The market maker for Blue Pebble IPO is Hem Finlease.

Vruddhi Engineering Works IPO

Vruddhi Engineering Works IPO opens for subscription on March 26, 2024 and closes on March 28, 2024. It is a book built issue of ₹4.76 crores and is entirely a fresh issue of 6.8 lakh shares.

The price band is set at ₹66 to ₹70 per share. Fedex Securities Pvt Ltd is the book running lead manager of the Vruddhi Engineering Works IPO, while Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the registrar for the issue.

Trust Fintech IPO

Trust Fintech IPO opens for subscription on March 26, 2024 and closes on March 28, 2024. It is a book built issue of ₹63.45 crores and is entirely a fresh issue of 62.82 lakh shares.

The price band is set at ₹95 to ₹101 per share. Corporate Capitalventures Pvt Ltd is the book running lead manager of the Trust Fintech IPO, while Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the registrar for the issue. The market maker for Trust Fintech IPO is Ss Corporate Securities.

TAC Infosec IPO

TAC Infosec IPO opens for subscription on March 27, 2024 and closes on April 2, 2024. The SME IPO is a book built issue of ₹29.99 crores and is entirely a fresh issue of 28.3 lakh shares.

The SME IPO price band is set at ₹100 to ₹106 per share. Beeline Capital Advisors Pvt Ltd is the book running lead manager of the TAC Infosec IPO, while Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd is the registrar for the issue. The market maker for TAC Infosec IPO is Spread X Securities.

Radiowalla IPO

Radiowalla IPO opens for subscription on March 27, 2024 and closes on April 2, 2024. It is a book built issue of ₹14.25 crores and is entirely a fresh issue of 18.75 lakh shares.

The price band is set at ₹72 to ₹76 per share. Narnolia Financial Services Ltd is the book running lead manager of the Radiowalla IPO, while Maashitla Securities Private Limited is the registrar for the issue. The market maker for Radiowalla IPO is Ss Corporate Securities.

Yash Optics & Lens IPO

Yash Optics & Lens IPO opens for subscription on March 27, 2024 and closes on April 3, 2024. The SME IPO is a book built issue of ₹53.15 crores. The issue is entirely a fresh issue of 65.62 lakh shares.

The price band is set at ₹75 to ₹81 per share. Shreni Shares Limited is the book running lead manager of the Yash Optics & Lens IPO, while Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the registrar for the issue. The market maker for Yash Optics & Lens IPO is Rikhav Securities.

K2 Infragen IPO

K2 Infragen IPO opens for subscription on March 28, 2024 and closes on April 3, 2024. It is a book built issue of ₹40.54 crores and is entirely a fresh issue of 34.07 lakh shares.

The SME IPO price band is set at ₹111 to ₹119 per share. Expert Global Consultants Private Limited is the book running lead manager of the K2 Infragen IPO, while Kfin Technologies Limited is the registrar for the issue. The market maker for K2 Infragen IPO is Rikhav Securities.

Jay Kailash Namkeen IPO

Jay Kailash Namkeen IPO opens for subscription on March 28, 2024 and closes on April 3, 2024. It is a book built issue of ₹11.93 crores and is entirely a fresh issue of 16.34 lakh shares.

The IPO price band is set at ₹70 to ₹73 per share. Expert Global Consultants Private Limited is the book running lead manager of the Jay Kailash Namkeen IPO, while Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd is the registrar for the issue. The market maker for Jay Kailash Namkeen IPO is Rikhav Securities.

Creative Graphics Solutions India IPO

Creative Graphics Solutions India IPO opens for subscription on March 28, 2024 and closes on April 4, 2024. The upcoming SME IPO IPO is a book built issue of ₹54.40 crores and is entirely a fresh issue of 64 lakh shares.

The IPO price band is set at ₹80 to ₹85 per share. Corporate Capitalventures Pvt Ltd is the book running lead manager of the Creative Graphics Solutions India IPO, while Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the registrar for the issue. The market maker for Creative Graphics Solutions India IPO is Ss Corporate Securities.

Aluwind Architectural IPO

Aluwind Architectural IPO opens for subscription on March 28, 2024 and closes on April 4, 2024. The SME IPO is a fixed price issue of ₹29.70 crores. The issue is entirely a fresh issue of 66 lakh shares.

The price band of the upcoming SME IPO is fixed at ₹45 per share. Corpwis Advisors Private Limited is the book running lead manager of the Aluwind Architectural IPO, while Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd is the registrar for the issue. The market maker for Aluwind Architectural IPO is Nnm Securities.

New Listings -

Chatha Foods IPO: The allotment for the Chatha Foods IPO is expected to be finalized on Tuesday, March 26, 2024. Chatha Foods IPO will list on BSE SME with tentative listing date fixed as Wednesday, March 27, 2024.

Omfurn India FPO IPO: The allotment for the Omfurn India FPO is expected to be finalized on Tuesday, March 26, 2024. Omfurn India FPO will list on NSE SME with tentative listing date fixed as Thursday, March 28, 2024.

