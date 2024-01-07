IPOs next week: One mainboard, 3 SME public issues and one listing to keep primary market busy
According to multiple sources, Sebi has granted approval to 28 companies for their initial public offerings (IPOs), with the collective fundraising target exceeding ₹30,000 crore.
After a super hectic December, there were no new initial public offerings (IPOs) in the first week of the new year. However, the primary market is all set to get back in action with one new mainboard, three small and medium enterprise IPOs scheduled to launch in the second week of January.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started