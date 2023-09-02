IPOs Next Week: The primary market witnessed some major listings in both main board and small- and medium-sized enterprise (SME) segments last month, which kept investors engaged with subscriptions and listings. Moving on, the upcoming week opens the market buzz for September, which is similarly packed with new listings and initial public offering (IPO) issues, that are available for subscription.

‘’In the primary market during the period August 26-September 1, two mainboard IPOs opened for listing, raising a total of ₹504 crore. One of the mainboard IPO listed at robust premium of 83 per cent…It is worth noting that IPO wave is very strong. Next week looks promising with IPOs like Vishnu Prakash and Rishabh Instruments on the horizon amounting to ₹798 crore,'' said Mahavir Lunawat, Managing Director, Pantomath Capital Advisors Pvt. Ltd, a mid-market investment bank.

‘’The remarkable volume of IPOs in India, covering a diverse range of sectors and industries, showcases the country's economic resilience and its attractiveness as an investment hub further the regulator SEBI is also actively covering the IPO dynamics reduced the time taken for listing of specified securities after the closure of public issue to three working days (T+3 days) showing the technical superiority of India’s primary market,'' added Lunawat.

Among the ongoing issues, three IPOs from the SME segment will close in the coming week. Saroja Pharma Industries IPO, Pramara Promotions IPO, and Basilic Fly Studio IPO close on Tuesday, September 5,

Let's take a look at some of the companies that are opening for subscription this week, along with few that are getting listed on the bourses.

Ratnaveer Precision Engineering IPO:

Ratnaveer Precision Engineering IPO will open for subscription on Monday, September 4. It is made up of fresh issue of 13,800,000 shares that totals to ₹135.24 crore and offer for sale (OFS) portion consists of 3,040,000 shares of ₹10, which aggregates to ₹29.79 crore sold by promoter selling shareholder Vijay Ramanlal Sanghavi. The total issue size of Ratnaveer Precision Engineering IPO is ₹165.03 crore.

Ratnaveer IPO price band has been fixed in the range between ₹93 to ₹98 per equity share of face value of ₹10 each. The allocation to anchor investors for the issue took place on Friday, September 1, and the issue will close on Wednesday, September 6. Ratnaveer Precision Engineering IPO is a mainboard IPO its shares will get listed on stock exchanges BSE and NSE, with the tentative listing date set as Thursday, September 14.

Jupiter Life Line Hospitals IPO:

The IPO of the multi-specialty healthcare provider will open for subscription on Wednesday, September 6. Jupiter Life Line IPO comprises a fresh issue of shares of ₹542 crore and an OFS of up to 44.5 lakh equity shares by promoter group and other selling shareholders. At the upper end of the price band, Jupiter Life Line IPO size stands at ₹869 crore.

Jupiter Life Line IPO price band has been fixed at ₹695 - ₹735 per share. The issue will close on Friday, September 8 and basis of allotment will be done on Wednesday, September 13. Jupiter Life Line shares will be listed on the stock exchanges BSE and NSE on September 18.

EMS Limited IPO:

The IPO of the sewage infra player will open for subscription on Friday, September 8. The size of the fresh issue has been reduced to ₹146.24 crore from ₹180 crore planned earlier. Besides, there would be an OFS of 82.94 lakh shares by promoter and founder Ramveer Singh.

In the pre-IPO placement round, the Ghaziabad-based firm issued 16 lakh equity shares at an issue price of ₹211 apiece. The IPO will close on Tuesday, September 12 and the basis of allotment of shares will be done on Friday, September 15. EMS Limited shares will be listed on the stock exchanges BSE and NSE on September 21.

Kahan Packaging IPO:

Kahan Packing is an SME IPO which will open for subscription on Wednesday, September 6. The bulk packaging solutions company intends to raise ₹5.76 crore through an IPO of 7.2 lakh shares.

The IPO comprises only a fresh issue portion. So, the entire proceeds of the issue will be utilised by the company mainly for working capital requirements and the remaining for general corporate purposes. It is a fixed-price issue and the issue price has been fixed at ₹80 per share.

The IPO will close of Friday, September 8 and the basis of allotment of shares will be done on Wednesday, September 13. Shares will be listed on the BSE SME platform.

New Listings:

Vishnu Prakash R Punglia: Shares of the infra major will get listed on stock exchanges BSE and NSE on Tuesday, September 5. Shares will be credited to demat accounts on Monday, September 4.

Sahaj Fashions: Shares of the SME IPO will get listed on the NSE SME platform on Wednesday, September 6. The refunds will be initiated on Monday, September 4 and shares will be credited to demat accounts on Tuesday, September 5.

Mono Pharmacare: Shares of the SME IPO will get listed on the NSE SME platform on Thursday, September 7. The basis of allotment will be done on Monday, September 4 and the refunds will be initiated on Tuesday, September 5. Shares will be credited to demat accounts on Wednesday, September 6.

CPS Shapers: Shares of the SME IPO will get listed on the NSE SME platform on Friday, September 8. The basis of allotment will be done on Tuesday, September 5 and the refunds will be initiated on Wednesday, September 6. Shares will be credited to demat accounts on Thursday, September 7.