IPOs Next Week: The primary market witnessed some major listings in both main board and SME IPOs this month, which kept investors engaged with subscriptions and listings. Moving on, the upcoming week sees the end of August and the start of the new month, which is similarly packed with new listings and IPO issues, that are available for subscription.

"Primary market during August 19 to 25 has been quite fascinating, , with 3 mainboard IPOs opened for raising a total of ₹750 crore…IPO amounting close to ₹6,000 crore is expected to open in the next weeks to keep the investors busy in action,'' said Mahavir Lunawat, Managing Director of mid-market investment bank Pantomath Capital Advisors Pvt. Ltd

''Robust response for the fundamental companies in the primary market shows that retail and HNI's investors have shown maturity for investing in the fundamentally strong companies in order to ride the Indian growth momentum,'' added Lunawat.

Let's take a look at some of the companies that are opening for subscription this week, along with few that are getting listed on the bourses.

Rishabh Instruments IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of the energy efficiency solutions provider will open for subscription on Wednesday, August 30. Rishabh Instruments IPO is made up of fresh issue that totals to ₹75 crore and offer for sale (OFS) portion aggregates to 9.43 million equity shares on upper band price through the offer.

It has fixed a price band in the range of ₹418 to ₹441 per equity share of face value of ₹10 each. The allocation to anchor investors for Rishabh Instruments IPO is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, August 29, and the issue will close on Friday, September 1. Rishabh Instruments IPO is a mainboard IPO its shares will get listed on stock exchanges BSE and NSE, with the tentative listing date set as Monday, September 11.

Mono Pharmacare IPO: Mono Pharmacare is a small- and medium-sized enterprise (SME) IPO, which will open for subscription on Monday, August 28. Mono Pharmacare IPO consists of fresh issue of 53,00,000 equity shares aggregating to ₹14.84 crore. There's no offer for sale (OFS) component.

It has fixed a price band has been fixed at range of ₹26 to ₹28 per equity share of face value of ₹10 each. The IPO cap price shall be at least 105 per cent of the floor price, according to Red herring prospectus (RHP). Mono Pharmacare IPO will conclude on Wednesday, August 30.

The basis of allotment of shares will be finalised on Monday, September 4. Mono Pharmacare share are likely to be listed on NSE SME on Thursday, September 7.

C P S Shapers IPO: CPS Shapers is an SME IPO which will open for subscription on Tuesday, August 29. The textile company is planning to raise ₹11.10 crore via the public offer, which is entirely a fresh issue. It is a fixed price issue, with an offer price of ₹185 per share.

CPS Shapers IPO will close on Thursday, August 31. The basis of allotment of shares will be finalised on Tuesday, September 5. CPS Shapers shares are likely to be listed on NSE SME on Friday, September 8.



Basilic Fly Studio IPO: Basilic Fly Studio is an SME IPO which will open for subscription on Friday, September 1. The public issue of 68.4 lakh equity shares, which is 29.43 per cent of post issue paid-up equity, comprises a fresh issue of 62.4 lakh shares by the company and an offer-for-sale of six lakh shares by the promoters.

The Chennai-headquartered visual effects studio will announce the price band and issue size of the IPO in the coming days. Basilic Fly Studio IPO will close on Tuesday, September 5 and the basis of allotment will be finalised on Friday, September 8. Basilic Fly Studio shares will be listed on NSE SME on Wednesday, September 13.



New Listings: Pyramid Technoplast: Shares of the plymer manufacturer will get listed on stock exchanges BSE and NSE on Wednesday, August 30. The refunds will be initiated on Monday, August 28 and shares will be credited to demat accounts on Tuesday, August 29.

Shoora Designs: Shares of the SME IPO will get listed on BSE SME on Tuesday, August 29.

Aeroflex Industries: Shares of the Ashish Kacholia-backed company will get listed on stock exchanges BSE and NSE on Thursday, August 31, 2023. The IPO share allotment will take place on Tuesday, August 29. The refunds will be initiated on Wednesday, August 30 and shares will be credited to demat accounts on Thursday, August 31.

Crop Life Science: Shares of the SME IPO will get listed on NSE SME on Wednesday, August 30. The refunds will be initiated on Monday, August 28 and shares will be credited to demat accounts on Tuesday, August 29.

Bondada Engineering: Shares of the SME IPO will get listed on BSE SME on Wednesday, August 30. The refunds will be initiated on Monday, August 28 and shares will be credited to demat accounts on Tuesday, August 29.

Sungarner Energies: Shares of the SME IPO will get listed on NSE SME on Thursday, August 31. The IPO share allotment will take place on Monday, August 28. The refunds will be initiated on Tuesday, August 29 and shares will be credited to demat accounts on Wednesday, August 30.