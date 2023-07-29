IPOs Next Week: The primary market witnessed some major listings in both main board and SME IPOs this month, which kept investors engaged with subscriptions and listings. Moving on, the upcoming week sees the start of the new month, which is similarly packed with new listings and IPO issues, that are available for subscription.

Let's take a look at some of the companies that are opening for subscription this week, along with few that are getting listed on the bourses.

SBFC Finance IPO:

The initial public offering (IPO) of non-banking finance company SBFC Finance will open for subscription on August 3. SBFC Finance IPO comprises of fresh issuance of equity shares worth ₹600 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of ₹425 crore, according to the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP). The total offer size of SBFC Finance IPO now is ₹1,025 crore. It has fixed price band at ₹54-57 per share for the issue.

The allocation to anchor investors for SBFC Finance IPO is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, August 2, and the issue will conclude on August 7. SBFC Finance is a mainboard IPO and its shares will get listed on stock exchanges BSE and NSE. After the conclusion of the IPO, the tentative listing date for shares is set as August 16, 2023.

Concord Biotech IPO:

Biotechnology firm Concord Biotech is set to launch its IPO for subscription on August 4, which would be the second public issue opening in the upcoming week after SBFC Finance.

The public issue comprises only an OFS of 2.09 crore equity shares by Helix Investment Holdings Pte Limited, the private fund operated by Quadria Capital. With this, Helix will be exiting the company. The anchor book will be launched for a day on August 3, a day before the issue opening. The basis of allotment will be done on August 11.

The Ahmedabad-based pharma company, which is backed by private equity firm Quadria Capital and the late veteran investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's firm Rare Enterprises, will close its issue on August 8.

Concord Biotech is a mainboard IPO and its shares will get listed on stock exchanges BSE and NSE. After the conclusion of the IPO, the tentative listing date for shares is set as August 17, 2023.

Oriana Power IPO:

Oriana Power is a small- and medium-sized enterprise (SME) IPO, which will open for subscription on August 1, 2023. The company has fixed the price band for its IPO at ₹115 to ₹118 per equity share. The energy firm plans to raise around ₹60 crore through the IPO.

The IPO will follow the book-building route and will include 50.55 lakh equity shares, each with a face value of ₹10. The listing of these shares will take place on NSE Emerge.

Oriana Power provides solar energy solutions and offer their services to industrial and commercial customers. The firm works on low-carbon energy solutions, which involve on-site solar project installations i.e., rooftop and ground-mounted systems and off-site solar farms i.e. open access.

