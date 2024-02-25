IPOs next week: Six new issues and five new listings to keep primary market busy
Around six new initial public offerings (IPO), including three in mainboard and three small and medium enterprise (SME), are set to hit Dalal Street in the upcoming week.
The primary market is all set to remain in action next week amid favorable momentum observed in the secondary market, where the Nifty 50 achieved a record high last week.
