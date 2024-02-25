Around six new initial public offerings (IPO), including three in mainboard and three small and medium enterprise (SME), are set to hit Dalal Street in the upcoming week.

The primary market is all set to remain in action next week amid favorable momentum observed in the secondary market, where the Nifty 50 achieved a record high last week. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Around six new initial public offerings (IPO), including three in mainboard and three small and medium enterprise (SME), are set to hit Dalal Street in the upcoming week.

“The Indian IPO market continues to be buoyont, backed inter alia by political stability, optimistic investor sentiment, a robust economy, and expectations of lower inflation and rate cuts in 2024.This positive environment is expected to fuel number of public offerings in coming couple of quarters," said Mahavir Lunawat, Managing Director, Pantomath Capital Advisors Pvt. Ltd.

Last week, two mainboard IPOs Juniper Hotels Limited and GPT Healthcare Limited opened with the target to raise ₹2,325 crores. Mainboard IPOs of Platinum Industries, Exicom Tele-Systems and Bharat Highways Infrastructure Investment Trust are scheduled to hit the street in the following weeks to raise ₹3,164 crores.

Here's a list of IPOs which will remain open next week for subscription - Platinum Industries IPO Platinum Industries IPO opens for subscription on February 27, 2024 and closes on February 29, 2024. The IPO is a book built issue of ₹235.32 crores. The issue is entirely a fresh issue of 1.38 crore shares. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Platinum Industries IPO price band is set at ₹162 to ₹171 per share. Unistone Capital Pvt Ltd is the book running lead manager of the Platinum Industries IPO, while Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the registrar for the issue.

Exicom Tele-Systems IPO Exicom Tele-Systems IPO opens for subscription on February 27, 2024 and closes on February 29, 2024. The IPO is a book built issue of ₹429.00 crores. The issue is a combination of fresh issue of 2.32 crore shares aggregating to ₹329 crores and offer for sale of 0.7 crore shares aggregating to ₹100 crores. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Exicom Tele-Systems IPO price band is set at ₹135 to ₹142 per share. Monarch Networth Capital Ltd, Unistone Capital Pvt Ltd and Systematix Corporate Services Limited are the book running lead managers of the Exicom Tele-Systems IPO, while Link Intime India Private Ltd is the registrar for the issue.

Bharat Highways InvIT IPO Bharat Highways InvIT IPO opens for subscription on February 28, 2024 and closes on March 1, 2024. It is a book built issue of ₹2,500 crores and is entirely a fresh issue of 25 crore shares. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bharat Highways InvIT IPO price band is set at ₹98 to ₹100 per share. ICICI Securities Limited, Axis Bank Limited, Hdfc Bank Limited and Iifl Securities Ltd are the book running lead managers of the Bharat Highways InvIT IPO, while Kfin Technologies Limited is the registrar for the issue.

Owais Metal and Mineral Processing IPO Owais Metal and Mineral Processing IPO opens for subscription on February 26, 2024 and closes on February 28, 2024. The SME IPO is a book built issue of ₹42.69 crores and is entirely a fresh issue of 49.07 lakh shares. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Owais Metal and Mineral Processing IPO price band is set at ₹83 to ₹87 per share. Gretex Corporate Services Limited is the book running lead manager of the Owais Metal and Mineral Processing IPO, while Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the registrar for the issue. The market maker for Owais Metal and Mineral Processing IPO is Gretex Share Broking.

Purv Flexipack IPO Purv Flexipack IPO opens for subscription on February 27, 2024 and closes on February 29, 2024. The SME IPO is a book built issue of ₹40.21 crores and is entirely a fresh issue of 56.64 lakh shares. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Purv Flexipack IPO price band is set at ₹70 to ₹71 per share. Holani Consultants Private Limited is the book running lead manager of the Purv Flexipack IPO, while Link Intime India Private Ltd is the registrar for the issue. The market maker for Purv Flexipack IPO is Holani Consultants.

M.V.K. Agro Food IPO M.V.K. Agro Food IPO opens for subscription on February 29, 2024 and closes on March 4, 2024. The SME IPO is a fixed price issue of ₹65.88 crores and is entirely a fresh issue of 54.9 lakh shares. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

M.V.K. Agro Food IPO price is ₹120 per share. Horizon Management Private Limited is the book running lead manager of the M.V.K. Agro Food IPO, while Mas Services Limited is the registrar for the issue.

GPT Healthcare IPO GPT Healthcare IPO bidding opened for subscription on February 22, 2024 and will close on February 26, 2024. It is a book built issue of ₹525.14 crores. The issue is a combination of fresh issue of 0.22 crore shares aggregating to ₹40 crores and offer for sale of 2.61 crore shares aggregating to ₹485.14 crores.

GPT Healthcare IPO price band is set at ₹177 to ₹186 per share. Jm Financial Limited is the book running lead manager of the GPT Healthcare IPO, while Link Intime India Private Ltd is the registrar for the issue.

Sadhav Shipping IPO Sadhav Shipping IPO bidding opened for subscription on February 23, 2024 and will close on February 27, 2024. It is a fixed price issue of ₹38.18 crores and is entirely a fresh issue of 40.19 lakh shares.

Sadhav Shipping IPO price is ₹95 per share. Isk Advisors Pvt Ltd is the book running lead manager of the Sadhav Shipping IPO, while Maashitla Securities Private Limited is the registrar for the issue.

New Listings - Juniper Hotels IPO: The allotment for the Juniper Hotels IPO is expected to be finalized on Monday, February 26, 2024. The shares will list on BSE, NSE with tentative listing date fixed as Wednesday, February 28, 2024.

GPT Healthcare IPO: The allotment for the GPT Healthcare IPO is expected to be finalized on Tuesday, February 27, 2024. The IPO will list on BSE, NSE with tentative listing date fixed as Thursday, February 29, 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Zenith Drugs IPO: The allotment for Zenith Drugs IPO was finalized on Friday, February 23, 2024. The shares will list on NSE SME with tentative listing date fixed as Tuesday, February 27, 2024.

Deem Roll Tech IPO: The allotment for Deem Roll Tech IPO was finalized on Friday, February 23, 2024. Deem Roll Tech IPO will list on NSE SME with tentative listing date fixed as Tuesday, February 27, 2024.

Sadhav Shipping IPO: The allotment for the Sadhav Shipping IPO is expected to be finalized on Wednesday, February 28, 2024. The IPO will list on NSE SME with tentative listing date fixed as Friday, March 1, 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!