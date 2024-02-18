IPOs next week: Two mainboard, 3 SME public issues to keep primary market busy
Mahavir Lunawat, Managing Director, Pantomath Capital Advisors Pvt. Ltd. - A Leading Mid-Market Investment Bank, said that the Indian IPO market will remain robust in CY2024.
The primary market is all set to remain busy the upcoming week five new initial public offerings (IPO) to hit Dalal Street, including two mainboard and three small and medium enterprise (SME) issues opening for subscription.
