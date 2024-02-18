The primary market is all set to remain busy the upcoming week five new initial public offerings (IPO) to hit Dalal Street, including two mainboard and three small and medium enterprise (SME) issues opening for subscription. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mahavir Lunawat, Managing Director, Pantomath Capital Advisors Pvt. Ltd. - A Leading Mid-Market Investment Bank, said that the Indian IPO market will remain robust in CY2024.

“Rise of the domestic capital, flourishing Indian entrepreneurship, improving governance, diligent institutional investors are among reasons likely to keep the IPO market ticking in 2024," Lunawat said.

During the past week, two mainboard IPOs, namely Vibhor Steel Tubes and Entero Healthcare Solutions, commenced their offerings with the objective of raising a total of ₹1,672 crore.

Entero experienced a lackluster debut on Friday as it entered the stock exchanges, contrasting with the anticipation surrounding Vibhor Steel Tubes' impending listing next week. Alongside Vibhor Steel, six additional companies, including SMEs, are poised to introduce their shares to the exchanges.

Looking ahead to the upcoming week, investors can expect mainboard IPOs from Juniper Hotels and GPT Healthcare, aiming to raise over ₹2,000 crore collectively. Concurrently, SME firms Zenith Drugs and Dream Roll Tech are also preparing to launch their respective issues, contributing to the dynamic activity in the market.

Here's a list of upcoming IPOs which will remain open for subscription next week - Juniper Hotels Limited IPO Juniper Hotels IPO opens for subscription on February 21, 2024 and closes on February 23, 2024. The mainboard IPO is a book built issue of ₹1,800 crores and is entirely a fresh issue of 5 crore shares.

Juniper Hotels IPO price band is set at ₹342 to ₹360 per share. Jm Financial Limited, Clsa India Private Limited and ICICI Securities Limited are the book running lead managers of the Juniper Hotels IPO, while Kfin Technologies Limited is the registrar for the issue.

GPT Healthcare IPO opens for subscription on February 22, 2024 and closes on February 26, 2024. It is a book built issue comprising of fresh issue of ₹40 crore and offer for sale of 2.61 crore shares.

GPT Healthcare IPO price bands are yet to be announced. Jm Financial Limited is the book running lead manager of the GPT Healthcare IPO, while Link Intime India Private Ltd is the registrar for the issue.

Zenith Drugs Limited IPO Zenith Drugs IPO opens for subscription on February 19, 2024 and closes on February 22, 2024. The SME IPO is a book built issue of ₹40.68 crores and is entirely a fresh issue of 51.49 lakh shares.

Zenith Drugs IPO price band is set at ₹75 to ₹79 per share. Gretex Corporate Services Limited is the book running lead manager of the Zenith Drugs IPO, while Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the registrar for the issue. The market maker for the issue is Gretex Share Broking. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Deem Roll Tech Limited IPO Deem Roll Tech IPO opens for subscription on February 20, 2024 and closes on February 22, 2024. The SME IPO is a fixed price issue of ₹29.26 crores and is entirely a fresh issue of 22.68 lakh shares.

Deem Roll Tech IPO price is ₹129 per share. Fedex Securities Pvt Ltd is the book running lead manager of the Deem Roll Tech IPO, while Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the registrar for the issue. The market maker for the IPO is Ss Corporate Securities.

Sadhav Shipping IPO opens for subscription on February 23, 2024 and closes on February 27, 2024. The IPO is a fixed price issue of ₹38.18 crores and is entirely a fresh issue of 40.19 lakh shares.

Sadhav Shipping IPO price is ₹95 per share. Isk Advisors Pvt Ltd is the book running lead manager of the Sadhav Shipping IPO, while Maashitla Securities Private Limited is the registrar for the issue. The market maker for the SME IPO is Sunflower Broking.

Esconet Technologies Limited IPO Esconet Technologies IPO bidding opened for subscription on February 16, 2024 and will close on February 20, 2024. The SME IPO is a book built issue of ₹28.22 crores and is entirely a fresh issue of 33.6 lakh shares.

Esconet Technologies IPO price band is set at ₹80 to ₹84 per share. Corporate Capitalventures Pvt Ltd is the book running lead manager of the Esconet Technologies IPO, while Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd is the registrar for the issue. The market maker for is Ss Corporate Securities. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kalahridhaan Trendz Limited IPO Kalahridhaan Trendz IPO bidding opened for subscription on February 15, 2024 and will close on February 20, 2024. The SME IPO is a fixed price issue of ₹22.49 crores and is entirely a fresh issue of 49.98 lakh shares.

Kalahridhaan Trendz IPO price is ₹45 per share. Interactive Financial Services Ltd is the book running lead manager of the IPO, while Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the registrar for the issue. The market maker for Kalahridhaan Trendz IPO is Sunflower Broking. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Thaai Casting Ltd IPO Thaai Casting IPO bidding opened for subscription on February 15, 2024 and will close on February 20, 2024. It is a book built issue of ₹47.20 crores and is entirely a fresh issue of 61.3 lakh shares.

Thaai Casting IPO price band is set at ₹73 to ₹77 per share. GYR Capital Advisors Private Limited is the book running lead manager of the Thaai Casting IPO, while Purva Sharegistry India Pvt Ltd is the registrar for the issue. The market maker for the SME IPO are Giriraj Stock Broking and Commodity Mandi. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Atmastco Limited IPO Atmastco IPO bidding opened for subscription on February 15, 2024 and will close on February 20, 2024. The SME IPO is a fixed price issue of ₹56.25 crores. The issue is a combination of fresh issue of 54.8 lakh shares aggregating to ₹42.20 crores and offer for sale of 18.26 lakh shares aggregating to ₹14.06 crores.

Atmastco IPO price is ₹77 per share. Affinity Global Capital Market Private Limited is the book running lead manager of the Atmastco IPO, while Cameo Corporate Services Limited is the registrar for the issue. The market maker for the IPO is Asnani Stock Broker. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Interiors and More Limited IPO Interiors and More IPO bidding opened for subscription on February 15, 2024 and will close on February 20, 2024. It is a book built issue of ₹42 crores. The issue is entirely a fresh issue of 18.5 lakh shares.

Interiors and More IPO price band is set at ₹216 to ₹227 per share. Gretex Corporate Services Limited is the book running lead manager of the IPO, while Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the registrar for the issue. The market maker for Interiors and More IPO is Gretex Share Broking.

New Listings next week - Vibhor Steel Tubes Limited IPO: The allotment for Vibhor Steel Tubes IPO was finalized on Friday, February 16, 2024. The IPO will list on BSE, NSE with tentative listing date fixed as Tuesday, February 20, 2024.

Wise Travel India Limited IPO: The allotment for WTI Cabs IPO was finalized on Thursday, February 15, 2024. The IPO will be listed on NSE SME on February 19, 2024.

Esconet Technologies Limited IPO: The allotment for the Esconet Technologies IPO is expected to be finalized on Wednesday, February 21, 2024. The IPO will list on NSE SME with tentative listing date fixed as Friday, February 23, 2024.

Kalahridhaan Trendz Limited IPO: The allotment for the Kalahridhaan Trendz IPO is expected to be finalized on Wednesday, February 21, 2024. The SME IPO will list on NSE SME with tentative listing date fixed as Friday, February 23, 2024.

Thaai Casting Ltd IPO: The allotment for the Thaai Casting IPO is expected to be finalized on Wednesday, February 21, 2024. The SME IPO will list on NSE SME with tentative listing date fixed as Friday, February 23, 2024.

Atmastco Limited IPO: The allotment for the Atmastco IPO is expected to be finalized on Wednesday, February 21, 2024. The IPO will list on NSE SME with tentative listing date fixed as Friday, February 23, 2024.

Interiors and More Limited IPO: The allotment for the Interiors and More IPO is expected to be finalized on Wednesday, February 21, 2024. The SME IPO will list on NSE SME with tentative listing date fixed as Friday, February 23, 2024.

