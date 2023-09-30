IPOs Next Week: The primary market witnessed some major listings in both main board and small- and medium-sized enterprise (SME) segments in the last week of September, which kept investors engaged with subscriptions and listings. Moving on, the first week of October sees strong market buzz - as several initial public offering (IPO) issues are closing and new companies are set to make their debut on D-Street.

Let's take a look at some of the companies that are closing for subscription this week, along with few that are getting listed on the bourses.

1.Valiant Laboratories IPO:

Valiant Laboratories IPO opened for subscription on Wednesday, September 27, and closes on Tuesday, October 3. The company has fixed the price band at ₹133 to ₹140 per equity share for the proposed initial public offer. The mainboard IPO of the paracetamol manufacturer has been subscribed 2.19 times on its third day of its issue.

2.Plaza Wires IPO:

Plaza Wires IPO has opened for subscription on Friday, September 29, and will close on Wednesday, October 4. The company has fixed the price band at ₹51 to ₹54 per equity share for the proposed IPO. The mainboard IPO of the wire manufacturer has been subscribed 4.73 times on the first day of its issue.

Apart from the above mainboard IPOs, as many as 13 SME IPOs are closing in the upcoming week ending October 6. They are as follows:

3.Goyal Salt IPO closes on October 3. The raw salt refiner opened for subscription on September 26.



4.Sunita Tools IPO closes on October 3. The machining parts manufacturer opened for subscription on September 26.

5.E Factor Experiences IPO closes on October 3. The event management firm opened for subscription on September 27.

6.Kontor Space IPO closes on October 3. The space leasing company opened for subscription on September 27.

7.Vinyas Innovative Technologies IPO closes on October 3. The electronic product manufacturer opened for subscription on September 27.

