IPOs Next Week: The third week of August saw a number of IPO listing and issue openings, which kept investors on their toes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Although the secondary market has been erratic over the past four sessions and has closed in the negative territory as a result of a number of factors, including the weakening Indian rupee, rising domestic inflation, a decline in foreign investment, China's slowdown, and worries about US interest rates, the primary market has maintained its upward trend.

The coming week too is crammed with couple of listings and IPO issues that are available for subscription. Let's take a look at some of the companies that are opening for subscription this week, along with several that are getting listed on the bourses. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Ltd Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Limited IPO will open for subscription on Thursday, 24 August, and close on Monday, 28 August. The company has fixed the price band at ₹94 to ₹99 per equity share for the proposed initial public offer. The anchor investors' auction will begin on Wednesday, August 23.

Bids can be made for a minimum of 150 equity shares and in multiples of 150 equity shares thereafter. The face value of equity shares is ₹10 each.

Vishnu Prakash R Punglia IPO has reserved not more than 50% of the shares in the public issue for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB), not less than 15% for Non Institutional Investors (NII), and not less than 35% of the offer is reserved for Retail Investors. Up to 3,00,000 equity shares are reserved for employees. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The basis of allotment of shares will be finalised on Thursday, 31 August and the company will initiate refunds on Friday, 1 September, while the shares will be credited to the demat account of allottees on Monday, 4 September. Vishnu Prakash R Punglia limited share price will be listed on BSE and NSE on Tuesday, 5 September.

Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Limited IPO, entirly comprises of fresh issue of up to 31.20 million shares without any offer for sale (OFS) component. The offer also entails a subscription reservation by eligible employees.

A total of ₹58.64 crore of the proceeds from its fresh issue would be utilised for capital equipment purchases, while ₹140 crore will be allocated to the company's working capital needs and other corporate purposes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Aeroflex Industries Ltd Ashish Kacholia backed Aeroflex Industries Limited IPO opens for subscription on Tuesday, 22 August and closes on Thursday, 24 August. The company has fixed the price band at ₹102 to ₹108 per equity share for the proposed initial public offer. Bids can be made for a minimum of 130 equity shares and in multiples of 130 equity shares thereafter. The allocation to anchor investors for Aeroflex Industries Limited IPO is scheduled to take place on Monday, 21 August.

Aeroflex Industries IPO's basis of allotment of shares will be finalised on Tuesday, 29 August and the company will initiate refunds on Wednesday, 30 August, while the shares will be credited to the demat account of allottees on Thursday, 31 August. Aeroflex Industries Limited IPO shares are likely to be listed on BSE and NSE on Friday, 1 September. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Aeroflex Industries IPO comprises of fresh issue of equity shares up to the value of ₹162 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 1.75 crore equity shares by the promoters selling shareholders and promoter group make up the offer, which has a face value of ₹2 per equity share.

According to the DRHP, the fresh issue's proceeds will be used to pay up debt, meet working capital needs, and set aside a portion for general corporate uses and acquisitions for inorganic development.

Aeroflex Industries Limited IPO has reserved not more than 50% of the shares in the public issue for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB), not less than 15% for Non Institutional Investors (NII), and not less than 35% of the offer is reserved for Retail Investors. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltd TVS Supply Chain IPO shares are will be listed on BSE and NSE on Wednesday, 23 August. TVS Supply Chain IPO opened for subscription on Thursday, August 10, and closed on Monday, August 14.

The company had fixed the price band at ₹187 to ₹197 per equity share for the proposed initial public offer. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

TVS Supply Chain IPO was subscribed 2.78 on day 3. TVS Supply Chain IPO receive overwhelming response from retail investors on day 3. Qualified institutional buyers and non-institutional investors (NIIS) responded positively to the issue on the third day.

TVS Supply Chain IPO was subscribed 1.03 on day 2, and was subscribed 55% on day 1.

TVS Supply Chain IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to ₹600 crore and an Offer for Sale (OFS) component of 1.42 crore equity shares by existing shareholders. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

TVS Supply Chain Solutions IPO GMP or grey market premium on Saturday was +0.50, similar to the previous trading session. This indicates that the shares of TVS Supply Chain share price were trading at a premium of ₹0.50 in the grey market on Saturday, according to topsharebrokers.com.

Pyramid Technoplast Ltd Pyramid Technoplast IPO was subscribed 1.61 times on day 1. Pyramid Technoplast IPO opened on Friday, August 18 and will close on Tuesday, 22 August. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pyramid Technoplast IPO price band has been fixed in the range between ₹151 to ₹166 per equity share of face value of ₹10 each. Pyramid Technoplast IPO garnered a capital of ₹27.55 crore through an anchor book process on Thursday, 17 August.

Pyramid IPO is made up of fresh issue that totals to ₹91.30 crore and offer for sale (OFS) portion aggregates to ₹61.75 crore on upper band price through the Offer.

Pyramid Technoplast IPO has reserved not more than 30% of the shares in the public issue for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB), not less than 20% for Non Institutional Investors (NII), and not less than 50% of the offer is reserved for Retail Investors. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Shelter Pharma Ltd Shelter Pharma IPO opened for subscription on Thursday, 10 August, and closed today (Monday, 14 August). Shelter Pharma IPO price band has been set at ₹42 per equity share and the Shelter Pharma IPO shares will get listed on Wednesday, 23 August on BSE SME.

Shelter Pharma IPO was subscribed 15.25 times on day 3. The issue received positive response from retail investors who's portion set was subscribed 22.28 times, and non-institutional buyers who's portion set was subscribed 6.59 times, according to data on chittorgarh.com. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On day 1, Shelter Pharma Ltd IPO subscription status was 1.10 times, and on day 2 Shelter Pharma IPO Subscription Status was 3.21 times.

Bondada Engineering Ltd Bondada Engineering IPO opened for subscription on Friday, 18 August, and closes on Tuesday, 22 August. Bondada IPO price band has been fixed at ₹75 per equity share of face value of ₹10 each. Bids can be made for a minimum of 1,600 equity shares and in multiples of 1,600 equity shares thereafter. Bondada Engineering IPO issue price is 7.5 times the face value of the equity share. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bondada Engineering IPO Subscription Status was 70% on day 1. The issue received positive response from retail investors who's portion set was subscribed 1.35 times, and non-institutional buyers who's portion set was subscribed 4%, according to data on chittorgarh.com.

Crop Life Science Ltd Crop Life Science IPO opened Friday, 18 August. The Crop Life Science IPO is an SME IPO and its subscription period ends on Tuesday, 22 August. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Crop Life Science aims to raise ₹26.73 crore for the IPO consisting of fresh issue of 51.40 lakh equity shares aggregating. There is no offer for sale (OFS) component in the Crop Life Science IPO.