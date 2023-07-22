IPOs Next Week: The primary market appears to experience some excellent listings in both main board and SME IPOs in July. Moving on, this month's final week is similarly crammed with listing and IPO issues that are available for subscription. Let's take a look at some of the companies that are opening for subscription this week, along with several that are getting listed on the bourses.

Yatharth Hospital and Trauma Care Services Ltd

Yatharth Hospital IPO will open for subscription on Wednesday, 26 July, and close on Friday, 28 July. The company has fixed the price band at ₹285 to ₹300 per equity share for the proposed initial public offer.

The anchor investors' auction will begin on Tuesday, July 25. Yatharth Hospital IPO consists of a fresh issuance of shares for ₹490 crore and an offer by the promoters Vimla, Prem Narayan, and Neena Tyagi to sell 65.51 lakh equity shares.

Yatharth Hospital has reserved not more than 50% of the shares in the public issue for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB), not less than 15% for Non Institutional Investors (NII), and not less than 35% of the offer is reserved for Retail Investors.

Bids can be made for a minimum of 50 equity shares and in multiples of 50 equity shares thereafter. The face value of equity shares is ₹10 each.

The basis of allotment of shares will be finalised on Wednesday, 2 August and the company will initiate refunds on Thursday, 3 August, while the shares will be credited to the demat account of allottees on Friday, 4 August. Yatharth Hospital and Trauma Care Services shares are likely to be listed on BSE and NSE on Monday, 7 August.

Service Care Ltd

The Service Care IPO is a small- and medium-sized enterprise (SME) IPO that consists of a fresh equity issue of up to 30.86 lakh shares for a maximum of ₹20.68 crore. The company set the price band for the offering at ₹63-67 per share.

The company plans to use the offering proceeds for general corporate purposes and additional working capital requirements.

Service Care shares will get listed on the NSE SME on Wednesday, 26 July. The Service Care SME IPO share allotment took place on Friday, July 21. Those allotted shares will get them in their Demat accounts on Tuesday, 25 July. The refund process for those who did not get shares will begin on Monday, 24 July.

The Service Care IPO was subscribed 6.44 times on the final day.

Asarfi Hospital Ltd

Asarfi Hospital IPO consists of a fresh offering of 51.80 lakh equity shares for a total of up to ₹26.94 crore. The company has set the IPO's price band at ₹51 to ₹52 per equity share and the share will be listed on the BSE SME exchange Thursday, July 27.

The company intends to use the issue's proceeds to meet the following goals, including partially paying the capital expenses for the cancer hospital in Ranguni, Jharkhand. acquiring land for general business use and the Health Management and Research Institute in Ranchi, Jharkhand, on a leasehold basis.

The Asarfi Hospital SME IPO share allotment will take place on Monday, July 24. . Those allotted shares will get them in their Demat accounts on Wednesday, 26 July. The refund process for those who did not get shares will begin on Tuesday, 25 July.

The Asarfi Hospital IPO was subscribed 195.14 times on the final day.

Yasons Chemex Care Ltd

Yasons Chemex Care IPO will open for subscription on Monday, 24 July, and close on Wednesday, 26 July. The company has set the IPO's price band at ₹40 per equity share and the share will be listed on the NSE SME exchange Thursday, August 3.

The Yasons Chemex Care IPO, which is worth ₹20.57 crore, is completely a fresh issue; there is no offer for sale (OFS) component. The fresh funds through the IPO will be put to use for general corporate needs and for the company's working capital requirements.

The Yasons Chemex Care SME IPO share allotment will take place on Monday, 31 July. Those allotted shares will get them in their Demat accounts on Wednesday, 2 August. The refund process for those who did not get shares will begin on Tuesday, 1 August.

Khazanchi Jewellers Ltd

Khazanchi Jewellers IPO will open for subscription on Monday, 24 July, and close on Friday, 28 July. The company has set the IPO's price band at ₹140 per equity share and the share will be listed on the BSE SME exchange Monday, August 7.

Khazanchi Jewellers IPO, which is worth ₹96.74 crore, is completely a fresh issue; there is no offer for sale (OFS) component. The company plans to use the net proceeds from the offering to fund the following goals, including (a) capital expenditures for the new showroom, (b) inventory costs for the new showroom, to meet the increased working capital needs of the current operations, and (c) general corporate purposes. The new showroom will be located in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

The Khazanchi Jewellers SME IPO share allotment will take place on Monday, 31 July. Those allotted shares will get them in their Demat accounts on Friday, 4 August. The refund process for those who did not get shares will begin on Thursday, 3 August.

Innovatus Entertainment Networks Ltd

Innovatus Entertainment IPO will open for subscription on Tuesday, 25 July, and close on Thursday, 27 July. The company has set the IPO's price band at ₹50 per equity share and the share will be listed on the BSE SME exchange Friday, 4 August.

The Innovatus Entertainment IPO has a total issue size of ₹774.00 lakh, which consists of freshly issued equity shares. The company plans to use the net proceeds from the offering to finance several objectives, including meeting extra working capital needs, buying exhibition-related merchandise, and basic business needs.

The Innovatus Entertainment SME IPO share allotment will take place on Tuesday, 1 August. Those allotted shares will get them in their Demat accounts on Thursday, 3 August. The refund process for those who did not get shares will begin on Wednesday, 2 August.

Shri Techtex Ltd

Shri Techtex IPO will open for subscription on Wednesday, 26 July, and close on Friday, 28 July. The company has set the IPO's price band at the range of ₹54 to ₹61 per equity share and the share will be listed on the NSE SME exchange Monday, 7 August.

Shri Techtex IPO plans to raise ₹45-50 crore. The company plans to use the net proceeds from the offering to pay for the following projects, including building a factory shed, starting a solar farm, buying equipment, meeting working capital needs, serving general corporate objectives, and covering public offering costs.

The Shri Techtex SME IPO share allotment will take place on Wednesday, 2 August. Those allotted shares will get them in their Demat accounts on Friday, 4 August. The refund process for those who did not get shares will begin on Thursday, 3 August.

