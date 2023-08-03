IPO of Mamaearth’s parent Honasa Consumer gets Sebi nod2 min read 03 Aug 2023, 07:37 PM IST
According to the draft papers, Honasa Consumer's proposed IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth up to ₹400 crore and an offer for sale of up to 4,68,19,635 shares
The markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Thursday granted approval to Honasa Consumer Ltd, which owns FMCG brands Mamaearth and The Derma Co, to raise funds through initial public offering (IPO).
