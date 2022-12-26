The share of small and medium enterprises out of the total companies raising funds through IPO route was quite high this year at 52 out of a total of 88 public offerings on BSE. Only 36 firms have issued an initial public offering on BSE main board in 2022 so far.

In 2021, 64 initial public offerings (IPOs) were on BSE main board and 27 on BSE SME segment out of a total of 91 issues, according to data on BSE website.

Despite the global headwinds, tightening interest rates cycle, and market volatility, 81.8% of the total 88 IPOs issued on BSE in 2022 so far have fared well. Out of 88, 65 IPOs listed at a rate higher than the issue price. Meanwhile, 72 out of 88 are at present trading in the green as compared to the issue price.

In comparison, 66 out of 91 IPOs listed in the green in 2021, the data on BSE showed.

This week, Radiant Cash Management Services IPO is open for bidding, but has received a lacklustre response from investors. The last week of December is generally considered a muted week in terms of participation on the back of holiday season globally. Markets in many western countries do not trade. The volumes in secondary market are also low in India.

The three IPOs listed on the bourses last week closed in the red on BSE. Sula Vineyards traded at ₹311.15 on BSE on December 23 against its issue price of ₹357.00. Landmark Cars closed at ₹460.05 on December 23. Abans Holdings was trading in the red and closed at ₹216.05 on Friday. Out of all the IPOs listed in the week during December 19-23, Droneacharya Aerial Innovations was the only exception that registered a gain of 53 points and closed at ₹107.10 on Friday.

SME IPOs are the top gainers

This year saw Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) IPOs emerging as the top gainers as there was a 92.6% jump in the number of SME IPOs this year. Last year, 27 IPOs were listed on BSE. This year the number grew to 52.

These are the SME IPOs launched in 2022 that have gained the most so far:

1. Rhetan TMT: The IPO was issued at ₹70 on BSE in September. Its stock price has increased by 562.9% till date. Its shares were trading at ₹464.25 on BSE on Monday.

2. Jayant Infratech IPO: It was listed on BSE in July with an issue price of ₹67. The company stock price has increased by 420% till now. Its Current Market Price(CMP) of ₹349.90.

2. Concord Control Systems IPO: The IPO has increased by 243% till now. It was issued at a price of ₹55 in October this year. Its CMP was ₹189 on BSE on Monday.

3. Maruti Interiors Products IPO: It was launched at an issue price of ₹55 in February this year. The IPO has increased by 243 % till date. Its CMP was ₹153 on BSE on Monday.

4. Goel Food Products: The company IPO was issued at a price of ₹72 in June this year. It has now increased by 136.8 % till now. Goel Food Products shares were trading at ₹170.50 on BSE on Monday.

