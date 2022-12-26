IPOs of small & medium enterprises steal the show on BSE3 min read . Updated: 26 Dec 2022, 04:27 PM IST
- Only 36 firms have issued an initial public offering on BSE main board in 2022 so far, whereas 52 entities launched IPOs on BSE SME segment
The share of small and medium enterprises out of the total companies raising funds through IPO route was quite high this year at 52 out of a total of 88 public offerings on BSE. Only 36 firms have issued an initial public offering on BSE main board in 2022 so far.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started