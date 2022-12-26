IPOs of small & medium enterprises steal the show on BSE

The three IPOs listed on the bourses last week closed in the red on BSE. Sula Vineyards traded at ₹311.15 on BSE on December 23 against its issue price of ₹357.00. Landmark Cars closed at ₹460.05 on December 23. Abans Holdings was trading in the red and closed at ₹216.05 on Friday. Out of all the IPOs listed in the week during December 19-23, Droneacharya Aerial Innovations was the only exception that registered a gain of 53 points and closed at ₹107.10 on Friday.

