Two firms, which filed draft papers, have got approval from the Securities Exchange Board of India to raise funds via initial public offerings. These two companies include Sterlite Power Transmission Ltd and ESDS Software Solution Ltd.

Anil Agarwal-led Sterlite Power filed draft papers with SEBI in August to raise around ₹1,250 crore.

The proceeds from the issue will be used to repay the debt of the firm and its arm Khargone Transmission Ltd (KTL). As of March 2021, the amount outstanding under its fund-based and non-fund based working capital and term loan facilities were at ₹7323.99 crore.

Axis Capital, ICICI Securities and JM Financial have been appointed as lead managers to the issue.

The firm is a leading private sector power transmission infrastructure developer and solutions provider, operating in India and Brazil. The firm develops integrated power transmission infrastructure and provides solution services through two business units: Global Infrastructure and Solutions.

Nashik based cloud services and data centre firm ESDS Software Solution Ltd IPO consist of a fresh issue of ₹322 crore and an offer for sale of upto 21.53 million shares by its existing shareholders and promoters.

The OFS comprises issues of upto 4.23 million shares by ESDS Partners LLC, upto 16.86 million shares by South Asia Growth Fund II LP. Currently, ESDS Partners LLC holds a 4.21% stake while South Asia Growth Fund II LP has a 3.67% stake in the firm.

The proceeds from the issue will be used to buy cloud computing equipment for its data centres. The firm has estimated the total cost for the purchase of cloud computing equipment at ₹155 crore.

The firm will use ₹75 crore for funding long-term working capital requirements. It will also use ₹22 crore to repay certain term loans. As of June 2021, its total secured borrowings were at ₹71.18 crore. Axis Capital and IIFL Securities are the lead managers to the issue.

