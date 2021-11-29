The momentum in India's initial public offering market is expected to continue with the draft papers of ten firms getting approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India.



They are Data Patterns India Ltd, Electronics Mart India Ltd, Gemini Edibles & Fats India Ltd, India1 Payments Ltd, Healthium Medtech Ltd, CE Info Systems Ltd, VLCC Health Care Ltd, AGS Transact Technologies Ltd, Metro Brands Ltd and Godavari Biorefineries Ltd.



Defence and aerospace supplier Data Patterns IPO consists of a fresh issue of ₹300 crore and an offer for sale of upto 6.07 million shares by promoters and shareholders. Data Patterns is backed by former Blackstone head Matthew Cyriac via Florintree Capital Partners LLP which holds a 12.8% stake in the company.



MapmyIndia, also known as CE Info Systems IPO, comprises a pure offer for sale of 7.55 million shares by its existing shareholders and promoters. MapmyIndia, a digital mapping company whose data powers Apple Inc's maps and Amazon.com Inc's Alexa in India, is a leading provider of advanced digital maps, geospatial software and location based IoT technologies.



Apax Partners promoted Healthium Medtech Ltd, India's second largest medical consumables and surgical sutures company, IPO consists of a fresh issue of ₹390 crore and an offer for sale of upto 39.10 million shares by its existing shareholders and promoters.



Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Metro Brands IPO comprises fresh issue of ₹250 crore and an offer-for-sale of 21.90 million shares by selling shareholders. Footwear retailers will use proceeds towards expenditure for opening new stores.



Gemini Edibles & Fats India IPO consists of a pure offer for sale of ₹2500 crore. The firm is the market leader in the sunflower oil category. Hyderabad-based Electronics Mart plans to raise ₹500 crore via IPO.



Beauty and wellness firm VLCC Health Care IPO comprises a fresh issue of ₹300 crore and an offer for sale of upto 8.92 million shares by its existing promoters and shareholders. Founded by Vandana Luthra, VLCC had withdrawn its IPO in 2016 due to demonetisation.



Omni-channel payment solutions provider AGS Transact Technologies IPO is a pure offer for sale of upto ₹800 crore by its shareholders and promoters.



Godavari Biorefineries IPO comprises fresh issue of ₹370 crore and OFS of 6.56 shares by promoters and investors. The firm is one of the leading producers of ethanol and a pioneer in manufacturing ethanol-based chemicals in India



India1 Payments IPO consists of a fresh issue of ₹150 crore and an offer for sale of upto 10.31 million shares by its existing shareholders and promoters. The company is the largest independent non-bank ATM operator in India.