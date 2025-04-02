From drought to revival: Are QIPs paving the way for new listings?
SummaryThe recent sell-off in Indian equities has led companies to postpone their listing plans. Will a resurgence in qualified institutional placement (QIP) activity facilitate new initial public offerings (IPOs)?
The once-booming initial public offerings (IPO) market, fueled by frenzied retail participation, has hit a speed bump. The recent sell-off in Indian equities has forced companies to defer listings, with March seeing no mainboard public listing, the first monthly lull since May 2023.