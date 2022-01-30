IPOs run out of steam as selloff rattles global equity markets

And one year after Robinhood Markets Inc. found itself at the center of the meme-stock tempest, the retail brokerage is down 85% from last year’s high, and reported revenue and first-quarter outlook that missed estimates. The company is one of the worst high-profile global stock market debuts since the onset of the pandemic, joining the likes of Didi and London’s THG Plc.

