IPOs set to mobilize at least 20,000 cr from retail  investors

“Given falling interest rates and negative real returns from traditional investment routes, retail investors have been flocking to the equity markets in large numbers. This trend is expected to continue for the near future, as interest rates are likely to remain range-bound in the near future. From a sector perspective, new-age companies have been receiving a lot of interest, and this trend may continue with Paytm, Mobikwik and Oyo approaching markets in the coming days," said Arka Mookerjee, partner-capital markets at law firm J Sagar Associates.