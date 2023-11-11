IPOs Next Week: 1 SME IPO to open, Protean eGov Tech, 2 other listings for primary markets; check details
IPOs Next Week: Arrowhead Seperation Engineering IPO is set to open in the upcoming week. Protean eGov Technologies and two other companies will get listed on the exchanges.
IPOs Next Week: The primary market witnessed some major listings in both main board and small- and medium-sized enterprise (SME) segments last month, which kept investors engaged with subscriptions and listings. Moving on, the upcoming holiday-shortened week post Diwali sees strong market buzz - similarly packed with new listings and initial public offering (IPO) issues, that are available for subscription.
