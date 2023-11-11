comScore
IPOs Next Week: 1 SME IPO to open, Protean eGov Tech, 2 other listings for primary markets; check details

 Nikita Prasad

IPOs Next Week: Arrowhead Seperation Engineering IPO is set to open in the upcoming week. Protean eGov Technologies and two other companies will get listed on the exchanges.

One new SEM IPO and three companies are set to list in the coming week. Photo: iStockPremium
One new SEM IPO and three companies are set to list in the coming week.

IPOs Next Week: The primary market witnessed some major listings in both main board and small- and medium-sized enterprise (SME) segments last month, which kept investors engaged with subscriptions and listings. Moving on, the upcoming holiday-shortened week post Diwali sees strong market buzz - similarly packed with new listings and initial public offering (IPO) issues, that are available for subscription.

Let's take a look at the companies that are opening for subscription this week, along with few that are getting listed on the bourses.

Arrowhead Seperation Engineering IPO
The SME IPO opens for subscription on November 16, 2023 and closes on November 20, 2023. Arrowhead Seperation Engineering IPO is a fixed price issue of 13.00 crore. The issue is entirely a fresh issue of 5.58 lakh shares. Arrowhead Seperation Engineering IPO price is 233 per share.

New Listings:

Protean eGov Technologies: Shares of the mainboard IPO will get listed on stock exchanges BSE and NSE on November 13.

ASK Automotive: Shares of the mainboard IPO are likely to get listed on stock exchanges BSE and NSE on November 15.

Baba Food Processing: Shares of the SME IPO are likely to get listed on stock exchanges NSE SME on November 16. The refunds will be initiated on November 13 and shares will be credited to demat accounts on November 15.

 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Nikita Prasad
Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
Updated: 11 Nov 2023, 10:13 PM IST
