IPOs Next Week: The primary market witnessed some major listings in both main board and small- and medium-sized enterprise (SME) segments last month, which kept investors engaged with subscriptions and listings. Moving on, the upcoming holiday-shortened week post Diwali sees strong market buzz - similarly packed with new listings and initial public offering (IPO) issues, that are available for subscription. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Let's take a look at the companies that are opening for subscription this week, along with few that are getting listed on the bourses.

Arrowhead Seperation Engineering IPOThe SME IPO opens for subscription on November 16, 2023 and closes on November 20, 2023. Arrowhead Seperation Engineering IPO is a fixed price issue of ₹13.00 crore. The issue is entirely a fresh issue of 5.58 lakh shares. Arrowhead Seperation Engineering IPO price is ₹233 per share. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

New Listings: Protean eGov Technologies: Shares of the mainboard IPO will get listed on stock exchanges BSE and NSE on November 13.

ASK Automotive: Shares of the mainboard IPO are likely to get listed on stock exchanges BSE and NSE on November 15.

Baba Food Processing: Shares of the SME IPO are likely to get listed on stock exchanges NSE SME on November 16. The refunds will be initiated on November 13 and shares will be credited to demat accounts on November 15. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

